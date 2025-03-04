UNITAR and Newcastle University Sign MoU to Advance Training and Academic Collaboration

24 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – Newcastle University and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cooperative framework for joint training and academic initiatives. The agreement was signed digitally by Professor Chris Whitehead, Interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global at Newcastle University and Mr Nikhil Seth, in his capacity as Executive Director of UNITAR at the time.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions by pooling expertise and expanding opportunities in areas such as, but not limited to, UN-focused academic programmes, study visits, online learning, and capacity-building initiatives. As part of this partnership, Newcastle University’s School of Modern Languages and UNITAR are exploring the possibility of a joint Master’s programme, which would integrate academic study and professional education with practical insights into language communication, global governance and diplomacy.

In addition, the proposed joint postgraduate programme outlines plans for a Geneva-based study element and work experience opportunities in multiple global destinations, enabling Newcastle University students to gain first-hand knowledge of the United Nations system. Plans also include training workshops on topics related to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, global governance, and diplomatic skills. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to develop and expand e-learning offerings to a wider audience.

By combining Newcastle University’s academic strengths with UNITAR’s expertise in multilateral diplomacy and training, this partnership seeks to enhance professional development opportunities for students and practitioners alike that may open more global career development pathways in both the private sector and the UN system.