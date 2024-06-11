Submit Release
Call for Applications: UNITAR Leave No One Behind

10 June 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR invites professionals from the Pacific Islands to apply to the Rapid Response to Climate Crises through the Early Warning Systems training programme for the Pacific Islands. The programme will teach participants how to effectively disseminate, monitor, analyse and respond to early warning systems for climate-related hazards and extreme weather events. Application deadline is 5 July 2024 (11:59 P.M. JST [UTC+9]).

The programme will be in English and is scheduled to run in two phases from July to November 2024. The first phase will be online, and top performers will be selected to join the second phase in Japan. Participants who complete all course requirements will receive a UNITAR certificate. 

The training programme is offered free of charge, thanks to the financial support of the Government and People of Japan. It is part of UNITAR’s new initiative, “Shimanami Collective: Capacity Building for Asian and Pacific Island Countries”, a series of training programmes to build resilience against disasters and to enhance sea and human security.

