USS Constitution to Host Change of Command Ceremony

Constitution’s current and 77th commanding officer, Commander Billie J. Farrell, will be relieved by Commander Crystal L. Schaefer.

The 500 guest ceremony will be broadcast live on USS Constitution’s Facebook page.

USS Constitution will be closed for public visitation during the ceremony but will reopen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commander Schaefer will become the 78th captain of USS Constitution in the ship’s 226-year history, dating back to 1797.

Commander Schaefer previously served as the Assistant Reactor Officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77).

She is a native of Medford, Wisconsin and a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

As USS Constitution’s crew welcomes Commander Schaefer, they will say farewell to the ship’s out-going commanding officer, Commander Farrell.

USS Constitution is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State.

She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.