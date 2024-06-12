Stannah Stairlifts Unveils New Global Website
Stannah Stairlifts merged their international sites for a seamless user experience.FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stannah Stairlifts, a leading provider of stairlifts, announces the launch of its new global website, uniting its international sites into a single, user-friendly platform. The new U.S. site has been live since March, with the Canadian site set to migrate on June 12th. This integration allows users to easily navigate the website based on their country of residence, whether in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Pacific, or Africa.
With a presence in over 40 countries across six continents, Stannah has built a global reputation for delivering high-quality mobility solutions. The company takes pride in manufacturing every component of its stairlifts in-house, using premium materials, and adhering to stringent safety practices. This meticulous process results in robust, durable stairlifts designed to provide years of reliable service.
The enhanced website layout and user-friendly navigation make it simple for potential customers to compare stairlift options and access relevant product information for their area. The updated design ensures a more intuitive browsing experience, allowing users to find detailed information on various stairlift models easily, read customer testimonials, and explore the bountiful benefits of choosing Stannah.
For potential customers seeking more information about Stannah Stairlifts and to find a local dealer, please visit the new website or contact Stannah directly.
About the Company:
Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to become a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, with additional offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and California, supported by a trusted dealer network across the country. Quality, reliability, and accountability are the cornerstones of their business. Offering both indoor and outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help customers maintain their independence.
