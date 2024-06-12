Music Workshop Announces New Professional Development Course for Music Educators
Course Assists Music Teachers in Supporting Student Well-BeingPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Workshop is a nonprofit organization that creates free, high-quality, culturally responsive music programming for teachers to use in their classrooms and for professional development to further their own learning. The organization is proud to announce the recent launch of a new one-of-a-kind low-cost professional development course for music teachers to support student and teacher well-being in the classroom: Music for Well-Being for Music Educators.
Music for Well-Being for Educators is facilitated by Dr. Giuliana Conti, Music Workshop’s Director of Education and Equity, and was developed in partnership with leading experts in music education practice and research. This bespoke course offers new, innovative opportunities and techniques for music teaching and learning, transcending traditional approaches to music education and exploring how music relates to identity, connection and emotion. Redefining music teacher preparation with a thoughtfully curated selection of videos, readings and written reflections, the Music for Well-Being course offers a personalized, self-paced online resource for teachers to use as a tool in overcoming the post-Covid challenges of student traumatization and dysregulation. Teachers will also learn techniques for enhancing their own well-being through self-care, helping them experience greater job satisfaction and avoid burnout, ultimately benefiting students.
“Music teachers know that music is integral to the human experience,” said Music Workshop founder Amy Richter. “Throughout history, people have used music to connect with each other, express complex emotions and make sense of the world around them. In the Music for Well-Being for Music Educators professional development course, music educators will learn how music listening and learning in the classroom supports positive student outcomes, reducing symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression in kids and teens and helping students manage the challenges they face both in and out of school.”
Music for Well-Being for Music Educators is an affordable, self-paced online course worth six hours of professional development credit toward continuing education requirements, and while most teachers have had their schools pay for the course, scholarships are available for educators who need assistance. Currently, the course is available for music teachers; additional courses for general educators and pre-service teachers will be launched in the fall of 2024.
Music Workshop was founded by Amy Richter in 2012 in response to seeing music education programs cut from her children’s schools. Based in Portland, Oregon, the nonprofit organization provides culturally responsive music curricula to K–8 teachers free of charge. Music Workshop programming covers five categories: musical genres, instruments, music from cultures around the world, careers in music, and Soundwaves (a youth concert series connecting music and life). Teachers can download everything they need to teach a course from the Music Workshop portal, and materials are customized for grade levels K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Music Workshop is now used in all 50 states and in more than 100 countries, having inspired more than six million children across the world since its inception.
