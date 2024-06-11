Kimberley Mabe Highlights Heartwarming Children's Book 'Jackson and Liam Meet Lukah and Lainey on an Adventure'
“Beloved author Kimberley Mabe's release offers young readers an imaginative and joyous exploration of family and creativity.”UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and retired high school teacher Kimberley Mabe proudly announces the release of her latest children's book, Jackson and Liam Meet Lukah and Lainey on an Adventure. This delightful story, the third installment in Mabe's beloved series, invites readers to join cousins Jackson and Liam as they eagerly anticipate the birth of Liam's twin siblings.
In Jackson and Liam Meet Lukah and Lainey on an Adventure, young Liam excitedly prepares for the arrival of his twin siblings, Lukah and Lainey. As his parent’s head to the hospital, Liam stays with his cousin Jackson. Together, they embark on a creative and imaginative journey, playing roles as policemen, doctors, and loving family members, all while celebrating the birth of the twins. This adventure provides a perfect backdrop for sharing Bible stories about courage and gratitude, instilling values of faith and family.
To get a sneak peek of the adventure, watch the book trailer here.
Kimberley Mabe, a retired high school teacher with an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, has been married to her best friend Dale for almost 48 years. A proud mother of two teachers and grandmother to four cherished grandchildren, Kimberley's love for her family shines through in her writing. Her grandchildren's adventures and joys inspire her stories, making each book a heartfelt tribute to family bonds.
A devout Christian, Kimberley finds joy in sharing God's love through her writing. Her mission is to plant seeds of faith in the hearts of children and their families. Her new book is a testament to this mission, blending entertaining storytelling with meaningful messages about faith, courage, and gratitude.
Kimberley's achievements in education are notable. She earned Gold Star Teacher status ten times for her students' success on Finance Literacy Certification Tests, and her student’s placed 6th in the nation two years ago. She holds three Microsoft Office Specialist certifications and is IC3 certified.
In addition to Jackson and Liam Meet Lukah and Lainey on an Adventure, Kimberley's other works include Jackson and Liam on a Fishing Adventure and Jackson and Liam on a Creek Adventure. These stories have captivated young readers with their engaging narratives and vivid illustrations.
Kimberley's inspiration for writing this book was to welcome her new grandchildren into the cherished stories of their older cousins. The first two books focused on Jackson and Liam, and now, with the arrival of Lukah and Lainey, all four grandchildren join the adventures, creating a complete and heartwarming family narrative.
Jackson and Liam Meet Lukah and Lainey on an Adventure highlights the power of children's vivid imaginations and their ability to create exciting adventures. The book underscores the importance of family, love, and the joy of welcoming new siblings.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Kimberley Mabe on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford