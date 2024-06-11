Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 6/11/2024: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

As of last Sunday (Jun 9, 2024), we estimate that a total of 3,466 adult fish have been harvested from the Clearwater River basin. That brings us about 80% of the way to our harvest share leaving about 855 more fish to be harvested. We estimate that 202 adult fish were harvested last week from river Section 2 bringing its total to 1,095 fish (25% of the harvest share). At this point, we think enough extra harvest has occurred there that the other river sections will be able to pick up most of the remaining harvest share. For that reason, we will be closing down river Section 2 (Clearwater River from Cherrylane Bridge to Orofino Bridge) to all Chinook Salmon Fishing this Friday (June 14, 2024) at the end of fishing hours. All other river sections in the Clearwater River basin will remain open for at least another week.

The increase in discharge from Dworshak Dam to around 9,700 cfs last week helps explain why harvest dropped in the North Fork Clearwater River. Discharge today (June 11, 2024) dropped to around 4,200 cfs. I’m not certain whether discharge will remain at this level when the fishery reopens, but if it does, it should improve the fishing conditions. I suspect fishing will remain good this week in the Middle Fork Clearwater River (River Section 5). Interestingly, not many of these fish are entering the Kooskia Hatchery Trap which means they are staying out in the river where they can be caught. For those who like to fish the South Fork Clearwater River, there are PIT tagged fish still crossing over the lower PIT arrays near Stites which means fish will be scattered throughout this river. However, the larger numbers passed over these PIT arrays over 5 days ago which means the best fishing will be had further upriver.

Rapid River Run Fishery

Last week, we estimated that 431 adult fish were caught from the Rapid River Run fishery (see Table below). We estimated that 241 were caught in the Salmon River between Time Zone Bridge and Shorts Creek and 190 were harvested in the Little Salmon River. Cath rates ranged from 11 to 17 hrs/fish. I expected more harvest to occur last week, but it seems that higher flows and cooler water temperatures may have made a difference. The forecast is for flows to drop and water temperature rise which should provide good fishing conditions when the fishery reopens. Right now (June 11, 2024), we estimate that 1,212 adult fish have been harvested from this fishery leaving another 1,113 to go. Additionally, we estimate that 934 fish (40% of the harvest share) have been harvested from the lower Salmon River leaving 345 fish before it reaches 55%. For those reasons, the lower Salmon River between Time Zone Bridge and Shorts Creek and the Little Salmon River will remain open for at least another week.