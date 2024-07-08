INC gives assistance to Indigenous community in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Recipients and Church Of Christ volunteers at a Care for Humanity event for the Tsuut’ina Nation at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Jim Starlight Centre
Recipients receiving free care packages at a Care for Humanity event sponsored by the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Jim Starlight Centre
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) continues its community outreach by extending assistance to various communities amid the increasing cost of living.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A series of successful community outreach events that extended acts of kindness in various communities in Calgary, Alberta, Canada were conducted throughout the month of May.
Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members and volunteers, both young and old, gave their time and energy in these projects to benefit their surrounding communities.
On May 26, the INC, through the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, held an event called “Care for Humanity” at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Priddis, Alberta where Church members prepared more than 2,000 care packages. The care packages included food and personal care items that benefited the people of Tsuut’ina Nation – an indigenous group whose reserve is located west of Calgary.
The Tsuut’ina Minor Chief Paul Whitney said the Tsuut’ina are thankful to the INC for its generosity to the Nation. He explained that this kind of activity inspires camaraderie “for the betterment of the future generations, the younger generations, and of the People.”
In addition, the INC gave $5,000 in cash donations, as well as sporting equipment such as soccer balls and basketballs, to the Tsuut’ina youth.
Brenda Runner-Big Belly, a member of the Tsuut’ina Nation, said that the donations would have a “big impact” on the youth, and that the Church’s initiative to give back to their community “touches the heart”.
Volunteers, on the other hand, were happy to participate and spread kindness to the First Nations people of the Tsuut’ina Nation. Despite the location being outside Calgary, distance did not stop them from attending and extending their help to the Nation.
The INC District Supervising Minister in Calgary, Brother Voltaire A. Tamisin noted the concern and compassion of the Iglesia Ni Cristo. He noted the instruction of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, to implement this Care for Humanity event for the Tsuut’ina nation, as “he cares for all people, especially those who experience depression and adverse conditions.”
Earlier in May, two activities were held in one of the local congregations of the INC: a Blood Donation Drive at Canadian Blood Services in Eau Claire Market and a Firefighters’ Appreciation Day at Fire Station #34 located at 16 Royal Vista Link NW in Calgary, AB.
These outreach programs were held also to commemorate the 138th birth anniversary of Brother Felix Y. Manalo, the Church’s last messenger. These also form part of the ongoing “INC Giving” events in the Church.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo aims to build positive relationships with communities through various socio-economic and humanitarian initiatives. Through acts of kindness, the INC continues its Scripture-inspired advocacy to “do good to those who need it” (Proverbs 3:27, Good News Translation).
At present, the INC has active members in 165 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 151 ethnicities and nationalities.
