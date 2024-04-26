INC Giving Projects in Ontario this March Help Various Community Centers, Family Shelters
Along with local non-profit organizations, individual residents of Sault Ste. Marie received necessities from the INC Giving winter clothing and food donation drive.
The gymnasium of St. Andrews United Church is filled with INC volunteers, Sault Ste. Marie community members, and an abundance of items for donation.
Over 5,000 lbs of food and clothing donated by Iglesia Ni Cristo to Ontario non-profitsONTARIO, CANADA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) organized donation drives to community centers, soup kitchens, and family shelters in Sault Ste. Marie and Mississauga as part of the Church’s INC Giving program this March in Ontario, Canada. The activities included acts of appreciation for community members in Vaughan and North York.
In Sault Ste. Marie, multiple aid organizations received over 5,000 pounds of food items, including rice, pasta, and canned fruits and vegetables, as well as racks of winter clothing from various Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) congregations based in the Greater Toronto Area. The INC volunteers traveled over eight hours to transport the donations on March 30, 2024, to St. Andrews United Church, where they were gladly received by non-profit organizations and individual community members.
Recipient organizations included the Sault Ste. Marie Indigenous Friendship Centre, the Filipino-Canadian Community of Sault Ste. Marie, the Food Bank of Sault College, Save Our Young Adults (SOYA), and the Soup Kitchen Community Centre.
Katherine Filion, president of the Sault College Student Union, expressed admiration for the INC Giving volunteers. She noted how the activity brought the community together and recognized those who “may have been forgotten or overlooked.” Abidemi Alud, Food Bank coordinator of the Sault College Student Union, emphasized the significance of INC Giving donations, especially for international students.
In Mississauga, the Peel Family Shelter received 30 boxes of winter clothing and hygiene essentials from INC volunteers. This benefited homeless families and those at risk of homelessness for whom the Shelter provides emergency housing.
Additional INC Giving events took place in March across Ontario, including a Firefighters Appreciation Day in Vaughan, a Seniors Appreciation for elderly residents, and a Teachers Appreciation at Willowdale Christian School in North York, Toronto.
Through the INC Giving project, INC volunteers are fueling a momentum of kindness and upholding the biblical tenet to do good to those in need.
At present, the INC has active members in 165 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 150 ethnicities and nationalities.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
