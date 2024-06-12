Leimert Park Village Merchants Association Host Juneteenth Celebration
Celebrating Juneteenth in Leimert Park: Honoring Heritage and CommunityLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19th, 2024, the Leimert Park Village Merchants Association will host a grand celebration of Juneteenth, themed "Black Family Reunion." Queen Amina President of the Association states, "This event is a pivotal moment to honor history, celebrate vibrant culture, and pay homage to ancestors, underscoring the significance of Juneteenth in Leimert Park".
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States and symbolizes freedom and resilience. This celebration takes on even greater importance in Leimert Park, a cultural and historical hub for the Black community. It is a day to reflect on the journey, recognize the achievements, and unite as a community to envision a brighter future.
Nationally recognized speaker Rizza Islam will deliver a compelling address highlighting the historical and contemporary relevance. His words are set to inspire and remind all of the ongoing struggle for equality and the enduring spirit of the Community. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, representing Council District 10, will make a special announcement, naming the “Sika Corridor” in honor of Sika Dwimfo, the longest-resident merchant on Degnan Blvd. This recognition celebrates Sika Dwimfo's enduring contribution to the community and his role in preserving the rich heritage of Leimert Park.
From 11 AM to 8 PM, the day will be filled with activities that celebrate culture and bring joy to all ages, including:
Drum circle dancers
Music performances
Line dancing
Poetry readings
Double Dutch jump ropes
A dedicated kids' zone
Food Vendors
This joyous occasion is a reaffirmation of identity, strength, and unity. It promises to be a day of cultural enrichment, community bonding, and pure fun.
The Juneteenth celebration is proudly sponsored by Councilwoman Heather Hutt of CD 10, the City of Los Angeles, the Leimert Park Village Merchants Association, Rizza Islam, and the Vermont Slauson Community Development (VSCD). Additional support is provided by the South LA Bureau of Tourism and Trade.
For more information visit-https://www.juneteenthleimertpark.com/
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/queenaminahs/
