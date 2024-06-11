Vito DiBarone's Botheration Series Ignites Enthusiasm at LA Times Festival of Books 2024

MainSpring Books

Teen Drama Meets Techno-Thriller: DiBarone's Captivating Botheration Series Showcased at LATFoB 2024

What I hope readers take away is that everyone faces social challenges; it's how you react that matters. My series, with technical details and adventure, is a coming-of-age story for all.” — DiBarone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LA Times Festival of Books 2024, held on April 20-21 at the University of Southern California, was a thrilling celebration of literature, with author Vito DiBarone captivating attendees with his Botheration series. This engaging event featured a dynamic author interview with DiBarone, and an exclusive book signing session that drew enthusiastic crowds.

DiBarone's Botheration series, spanning three novels with a fourth in the works, skillfully blends teen drama with the intrigue of a techno-thriller, inviting readers on an unforgettable journey through the life of Matty Weber. The series begins with Botheration: Part One: The Missing Link, where Matty navigates high school dynamics, cyber-attacks, and the quest for social normalcy following the tragic loss of his parents. The adventure continues in Botheration: Part Two: Waves of Dinosaurs, with Matty's escapades in Utah's Dinosaur National Monument, blending historical intrigue with the challenges of teenage life. Botheration: Part Three: Epiphany takes Matty and his friends from the streets of Scotsbourgh to the ancient ruins of Gobekli Tepe, tying together the series with a global mystery that tests their resolve and wit.

During his interview at the festival, DiBarone shared insights into his creative process, stating, "As an author, I create the characters and let them do what they need to do in a situation. The genre of these books is young adult, and their mystery adventure rings true for readers of all ages." He emphasized the themes of trust, bullying, friendship, and personal growth that are woven throughout the series, making it relatable and impactful for readers.

DiBarone reflected on the importance of his work, saying, "What I would like anyone who picks up my books and reads them to take away is that they're no different than anyone else. Everybody has problems in social situations, and it's not what happens; it's really how you react to it." His series, rich with technical details and adventure, is ultimately a coming-of-age story that resonates with both young adults and adults alike.

The festival provided an excellent platform for DiBarone to connect with readers gaining deeper insights into his storytelling and the inspirations behind the Botheration series. The book signing session allowed readers to connect personally with DiBarone, leaving with autographed copies and renewed excitement for the upcoming fourth book in the series, Tipping Point.

Dive into the world of Matty Weber and experience the blend of heart-pounding suspense and authentic teenage experiences that define the Botheration series. Vito DiBarone’s work continues to captivate and inspire readers, offering a thrilling escape into the complexities of adolescence and beyond.

MainSpring Books - Memorable Interview with Author Vito DiBarone at LATFoB 2024