Tess Mann Atelier Joins the Slow Fashion Movement with Sustainable Practices and Bespoke Designs

SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States-based fashion brand Tess Mann Atelier is proud to announce its commitment to the principles of the slow fashion movement. Founded by fashion designer Tess Mann, the atelier emphasizes quality, sustainability, and ethical production.

The slow fashion movement advocates for mindful consumption, sustainability, and a deeper connection between consumers and their clothing. By emphasizing quality over quantity, ethical production methods, and sustainable sourcing, slow fashion aims to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry and promote a more sustainable future.

"Our commitment to slow fashion is not just about creating beautiful garments; it's about ensuring that every piece we produce contributes positively to our environment and society. By prioritizing sustainable practices, ethical production, and innovative materials, we aim to lead the industry towards a more responsible and mindful future," says Tess Mann, founder and fashion designer of Tess Mann Atelier.

Commitment to Slow Fashion:

In an industry often criticized for its environmental impact and unsustainable practices, Tess Mann Atelier distinguishes itself by prioritizing quality over quantity. Each garment is crafted to ensure longevity, reducing the need for frequent replacements—a cornerstone of the slow fashion philosophy. This dedication to durability not only benefits the consumer but also contributes to a significant reduction in textile waste.

Sustainable Sourcing:

Tess Mann’s commitment to sustainability begins with the sourcing of materials. The atelier’s fabrics are procured directly from regions in India, where the manufacturing company is located. By sourcing from the manufacturing company’s region, Tess Mann Atelier minimizes the carbon footprint associated with the transportation of materials. This practice aligns with the principles of renewable consumption, reducing the environmental impact and supporting local economies.

Ethical Production:

Despite overseas production, Tess Mann Atelier maintains a close relationship between maker and consumer by limiting the shipping of custom orders. This approach supports sustainability and ensures that each piece is crafted with the highest ethical standards in mind. The streamlined production process further emphasizes the atelier’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

Fine Materials:

In contrast to the low-quality fabrics often used in fast fashion, Tess Mann Atelier exclusively utilizes high-quality, luxury materials. These fabrics not only enhance the durability and comfort of each garment but also promote a timelessness that encourages consumers to invest in pieces that will last.

Custom Designs:

A hallmark of Tess Mann Atelier is its focus on custom, bespoke designs. By creating garments to order rather than mass-producing them, the atelier significantly reduces waste. This personalized approach ensures that each piece is a perfect fit for the customer, both in style and in sustainability. The bespoke model reflects a deep commitment to sustainable consumption practices, offering a responsible alternative to mass-market fashion.

Recycling and Upcycling:

Tess Mann Atelier is dedicated to recycling and upcycling materials to minimize waste. The atelier uses surplus fabrics and pieces from other completed design creations in new voile samples and patterns, thereby reducing the materials dumped in landfills. TMA develops new ready-to-wear styles from previous season wedding gowns, taking apart older, less popular dresses and dyeing the fabric where appropriate to create jackets, blazers, pants, jumpsuits, blouses, and cocktail dresses. This practice not only decreases waste but also breathes new life into previously overlooked materials. Additionally, Tess Mann sources deadstock materials from other brands and fashion houses, repurposing fabrics that would otherwise go unused.

Textile Research and Development:

Tess Mann Atelier is committed to the research and development of innovative textiles and fabric alternatives. The atelier explores newly developed materials made from recycled excess, evaluating their suitability for clothing. This commitment to discovery and innovation ensures that Tess Mann Atelier remains at the forefront of sustainable fashion.

Safe Sourcing Practices:

Tess Mann Atelier prioritizes sourcing materials that do not harm manufacturing laborers. The atelier is committed to ensuring that its fabrics are produced without exposing workers to toxic solvents and chemicals, which can cause serious lifelong illnesses. This ethical approach to sourcing materials is integral to TMA's mission of promoting a safer and more responsible fashion industry.

Get Involved:

