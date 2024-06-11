Sweden to contribute to NATO Air Policing

SWEDEN, June 11 - The Government has decided to contribute aircraft to NATO Air Policing. The Swedish Armed Forces will thus have leeway to provide aircraft in the near future to carry out aerial surveillance under NATO’s command.

Sweden is now integrating into NATO defence planning and taking part in NATO’s collective defence. This means that Sweden is part of and contributes to NATO forces and leadership structures.

One of NATO’s core tasks is to maintain its Integrated Air and Missile Defence. NATO Air Policing is part of this. Like the Swedish national aerial surveillance, NATO Air Policing takes place continuously with the aim of preserving the integrity of NATO air space and deterring attacks in the air domain.

With the decision to contribute aircraft to NATO Air Policing, Sweden is now taking the next step as a NATO member. It will primarily be the Blekinge Wing (F17) in Ronneby that contributes to NATO Air Policing, with aircraft carrying out operations based in Sweden, primarily in the Baltic Sea region.