City offices closed, service alterations set for Juneteenth

Additionally, during the holiday week (June 17-23), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

SOLID WASTE: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Wednesday, June 19. During the holiday week, trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for residential customers who typically have collection on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Regular Wednesday residential customers will have collection services on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday. There will be no schedule changes for customers who have collection on Monday or Tuesday next week.

City offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on Wednesday, June 19, outside of the downtown district.

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages will be free on June 19.

TRANSIT: Lawrence Transit buses will be operating on June 19. Fixed-route and paratransit buses will run their usual schedules.

PARKS AND RECREATION: The Parks and Recreation administrative office and cemeteries office will be closed on June 19. All other parks and recreation programming and facilities, including Eagle Bend Golf Course, will operate as normal, except for Sports Pavilion Lawrence, which will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.