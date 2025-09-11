City hosts ribbon cutting for new turf fields

The City of Lawrence will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new multipurpose turf fields at the Youth Sports Complex, 4911 W. 27th St. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

The renovation project transformed nine former youth soccer fields into three full-sized, lighted multipurpose fields. The upgrades include two artificial turf fields and one natural grass field. These fields can be configured for a variety of sports, including full-sized soccer, multiple youth soccer layouts, full-sized football, youth flag football, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee.

The artificial turf fields will be available for rental reservations starting Saturday, Sept. 20. The natural grass field is expected to be available by late spring 2026.

Additional improvements to the complex include expanded parking on the west end, new sidewalks and enhanced landscaping.

