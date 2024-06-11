This week is Carers Week

If you have a friend or family member with a mental illness, some of their behaviour might worry you. Unusual behaviour in a relative is often the hardest part of mental illness for people to understand, accept and cope with.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.