Romi Featuring New Generation Lathe and Turning Center at IMTS 2024

Romi New Generation C 470 Romi New Generation GL 300S

Romi will exhibit at IMTS 2024, where it will feature a New Generation C 470 CNC lathe and a New Generation GL 300S horizontal turning center.

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi will exhibit at IMTS 2024, where it will feature a New Generation C 470 CNC lathe and a New Generation GL 300S horizontal turning center. Romi will exhibit in the South Building, Level 3 – Booth #338876 at IMTS 2024, held September 9-14, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

The New Generation C 470 is a teach lathe with an 18.5" (470 mm) swing over bed, a 4,000 rpm 12.5 hp main motor, and 39.37" (1,000 mm) between centers. It is equipped with the Romi Manual Machining Package (RMMP), which allows simple operations to be completed without any programming. It is as simple to use as a manual lathe but with a CNC lathe's added capability and productivity.

Using the RMMP, an operator can machine parts manually using the handwheels or automatically using a joystick and start cycle. The operator can also fill in the fields on the CNC screen, indicating spindle speed, feeds, cutting depth, coordinates, and angles, and start the machining with the cycle start button.

All key components of Romi C Series lathes, including the robust monoblock bed, are designed and built in-house for complete control and assurance of manufacturing quality. The bed features a robust structure supported by cast-iron columns and is internally ribbed to absorb vibrations during machining, ensuring unparalleled precision and stability in every operation. Flat and prismatic guides are hardened and ground to ensure high wear resistance and are self-adjusting to provide permanent contact of the cross slide over the bed. These features result in high rigidity, stability, and precision in machining operations at full power.

It is equipped with a Siemens Sinumerik 828D CNC. This high-performance CNC features a 15” color LCD touchscreen and provides excellent conversational programming, operation, and machining simulation resources.

Romi's New Generation GL 300S horizontal turning center is equipped with a sub-spindle and a Y-axis for off-center milling. With a maximum cutting diameter of 11.8" (300 mm) and Z-travel of 23.6" (600 mm), it is designed for turning, milling, and drilling operations in high-production environments. The GL 300S features high power torque and feed force and is built with a robust "Romi-made" monoblock base for ultimate rigidity and precision. The machine weighs in at 11,464 lbs. (5200 kg).

The New Generation GL 300S comes equipped with thermal compensation with sensors to maintain stable, dimensional results even during long working periods. The use of sensors provides accurate, real-time compensation as opposed to compensation based only on pre-defined algorithms. The result is more accurate as the machine temperature increases over extended periods.

It is equipped with durable roller ways on all axes, ensuring high rigidity and longevity. The 12-station BMT55 turret with driven tools and a Y-axis further enhances its versatility and durability. The built-in spindle and sub-spindle motors, with chiller incorporated and direct drive servo motors, produce high response speed and accuracy and require less maintenance. Chilling the motor increases life expectancy and produces less thermal expansion, making it a cost-effective choice in the long run.

The CNC control is a Fanuc 32iB with a 19" LCD touchscreen. It is designed to produce faster, more accurate performance for turning applications with separate areas on the main screen for planning, machining, improvements, and utilities.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI SA, serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi SA.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.