Biden-Harris Administration Announces Arkansas, Massachusetts and Texas as Additional Recipients for FEMA’s Swift Current Program for Flood Resilience Through Investing in America Agenda

There Are Now 21 States and One Tribal Nation Selected to Receive Flood Mitigation Funding

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that Arkansas and Massachusetts are each eligible for up to $20 million in funding to reduce flood risks and Texas is eligible for up to another $40 million. The funding is available through the fiscal year 2023 Swift Current funding opportunity, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is empowering FEMA to extend even more funding to help flood-prone communities be proactive to the growing threat of flooding,” said Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Along with the 18 other states and one Tribal Nation already selected, Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Texas will now have faster access to funding to make communities safer from the climate crisis.”

This announcement complements the April 17 announcement of 16 states and one Tribal Nation and the May 9 announcement for two additional states eligible for the same funding opportunity.

To strengthen America’s climate resilience, President Biden secured more than $50 billion for climate resilience and adaptation through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act and established a National Climate Resilience Framework, which is advancing locally tailored, community-driven climate resilience strategies. The funding announced today comes from the $3.5 billion provided for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Swift Current is designed to get funding on the ground as soon as possible after a flood-related disaster to help communities implement upgrades to reduce their flood risk. This funding will support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders who have experienced repetitive and substantial flood-damage to eligible structures. Each of the states and Tribe had a Presidentially declared major disaster related to flooding since June 2023.

The funding opportunity aligns with FEMA’s Year of Resilience and will help communities build local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards from climate change.

This announcement advances the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that have been marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. Swift Current provides more equitable access to mitigation grants by increasing the federal cost share for eligible applicants above the standard 75% cost share and offering tailored pre-application support to disadvantaged communities that often face challenges meeting their non-federal match.

Examples of projects eligible for this funding opportunity include property acquisition, demolition, elevation and relocation. To be eligible, buildings must be insured through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The following have been selected for funding under the 2023 Swift Current funding opportunity:

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians $5 million.

Arkansas $20 million.

California $20 million.

Colorado $10 million.

Florida $40 million.

Georgia $20 million.

Illinois $20 million.

Iowa $10 million.

Maine $10 million.

Massachusetts, $20 million.

Michigan $20 million

Minnesota $10 million.

Missouri $20 million.

Montana $20 million.

New Hampshire $10 million.

New Jersey $20 million.

New York $20 million.

Rhode Island $10 million.

Texas $40 million.

Vermont $40 million.

Washington $20 million.

West Virginia $10 million.

The applicant must meet the Swift Current activation criteria, including having a Presidential disaster declaration for a flood-related event any time from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024. A flood-related disaster event includes coastal storms, hurricanes, remnants of hurricanes and floods. Additional criteria may be found on FEMA.gov.

On May 30, FEMA announced the third round of Swift Current funding, making another $300 million available. The opportunity is available for applicants that meet Swift Current activation criteria, including receiving a Presidentially declared major disaster for a flood-related event for fiscal year 2024 between June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025.

FEMA will work with states, tribes and territories to explore their participation during this cycle of funding. Potential applicants who have questions may contact their FEMA regional office while interested subapplicants should contact their state or territory hazard mitigation officer.