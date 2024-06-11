Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,876 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program Information Sessions

The Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program (AEP), sponsored by Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Private Sector Engagement Branch on behalf of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, facilitates collaborative partnerships between private sector and government analysts. The annual program provides participants with an understanding of select homeland or national security-related issues.

Interested in proposing a topic for a future AEP topic team? We want to hear your ideas! Attend one of our summer information sessions to learn more. The information sessions will include a detailed AEP overview, the program’s significance, relationships built between the public and private sector, how to submit research topic recommendations, and how to apply for the 2025 AEP. You will also hear from AEP alumni sharing their experience. We encourage everyone to come with questions for discussion, as the AEP staff looks forward to socializing the program with you.

There will be multiple information sessions. Each session will provide the same information, so it is only necessary to participate in one of these sessions.

Session Dates:

For more information about AEP, visit our website. You may also contact the AEP staff at AEP@hq.dhs.gov for additional information.

You just read:

Upcoming Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program Information Sessions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more