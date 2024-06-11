Upcoming Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program Information Sessions

The Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program (AEP), sponsored by Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Private Sector Engagement Branch on behalf of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, facilitates collaborative partnerships between private sector and government analysts. The annual program provides participants with an understanding of select homeland or national security-related issues.

Interested in proposing a topic for a future AEP topic team? We want to hear your ideas! Attend one of our summer information sessions to learn more. The information sessions will include a detailed AEP overview, the program’s significance, relationships built between the public and private sector, how to submit research topic recommendations, and how to apply for the 2025 AEP. You will also hear from AEP alumni sharing their experience. We encourage everyone to come with questions for discussion, as the AEP staff looks forward to socializing the program with you.

There will be multiple information sessions. Each session will provide the same information, so it is only necessary to participate in one of these sessions.

Session Dates:

For more information about AEP, visit our website. You may also contact the AEP staff at AEP@hq.dhs.gov for additional information.