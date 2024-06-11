Rodeo Realty Congratulates Ranked Agents on RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and RealTrends Verified Lists

Rodeo Realty x RealTrends

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is thrilled to announce that a remarkable number of agents have been recognized on the prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and RealTrends Verified Lists. This year, 20 individual agents, 5 small teams, and 1 medium team from Rodeo Realty have earned their places among the top real estate agents in America, highlighting a commitment to excellence and the agents' unparalleled dedication to their clients.

Celebrating Excellence in Real Estate

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List and the RealTrends Verified List are two of the most respected rankings in the real estate industry, recognizing the top real estate professionals across the United States. The Thousand recognizes the top 0.5% of all real estate professionals. Being featured on these lists is a testament to the exceptional skill, hard work, and client-focused approach that these agents embody.

Congratulations to Rodeo Realty’s Top Agents by Volume in the U.S.:

Individual Agents:

Jimmy Heckenberg #26 (CA) - #78 (U.S.)

Adi Livyatan #48 (CA) - #145 (U.S.)

Jordana Leigh #86 (CA) - #256 (U.S.)

Roger Perry

Desiree Zuckerman

Brandon Haft

Darlene Hutton

Casey Gordon

Dana Frank

Michal Rabbani

Carol Wolfe

Jenna Kaye

David Salmanson

Carmen Mormino

Sana Saleh

Ron Maman

Tom Otero

Carol Otero

Shane Nichols

Small Teams:

Peter Maurice & Tregg Rustad

Marc Tahler & Ken Zietz

Team Sorrentino – Lisa and Scott Sorrentino

Karen and Poupee Komenkul

Tatone Group - Nick Tatone & Samara Saffian

Medium Team:

The Todd Jones Real Estate Team

Looking Ahead

As these remarkable achievements are celebrated, Rodeo Realty remains dedicated to supporting its agents and clients. The tradition of excellence continues, with a focus on helping more clients achieve their real estate goals with the exceptional service that Rodeo Realty is known for.