Rodeo Realty Congratulates Ranked Agents on RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and RealTrends Verified Lists
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is thrilled to announce that a remarkable number of agents have been recognized on the prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and RealTrends Verified Lists. This year, 20 individual agents, 5 small teams, and 1 medium team from Rodeo Realty have earned their places among the top real estate agents in America, highlighting a commitment to excellence and the agents' unparalleled dedication to their clients.
Celebrating Excellence in Real Estate
The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List and the RealTrends Verified List are two of the most respected rankings in the real estate industry, recognizing the top real estate professionals across the United States. The Thousand recognizes the top 0.5% of all real estate professionals. Being featured on these lists is a testament to the exceptional skill, hard work, and client-focused approach that these agents embody.
Congratulations to Rodeo Realty’s Top Agents by Volume in the U.S.:
Individual Agents:
Jimmy Heckenberg #26 (CA) - #78 (U.S.)
Adi Livyatan #48 (CA) - #145 (U.S.)
Jordana Leigh #86 (CA) - #256 (U.S.)
Roger Perry
Desiree Zuckerman
Brandon Haft
Darlene Hutton
Casey Gordon
Dana Frank
Michal Rabbani
Carol Wolfe
Jenna Kaye
David Salmanson
Carmen Mormino
Sana Saleh
Ron Maman
Tom Otero
Carol Otero
Shane Nichols
Small Teams:
Peter Maurice & Tregg Rustad
Marc Tahler & Ken Zietz
Team Sorrentino – Lisa and Scott Sorrentino
Karen and Poupee Komenkul
Tatone Group - Nick Tatone & Samara Saffian
Medium Team:
The Todd Jones Real Estate Team
Looking Ahead
As these remarkable achievements are celebrated, Rodeo Realty remains dedicated to supporting its agents and clients. The tradition of excellence continues, with a focus on helping more clients achieve their real estate goals with the exceptional service that Rodeo Realty is known for.
Gianni Cardinale
Rodeo Realty Inc.
+1 310-471-2600
email us here