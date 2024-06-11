2024 Nebraska Career and Technical Education (CTE)

News Release

June 11, 2024

More than 500 Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2024 Nebraska Career Education (NCE) Conference hosted in Kearney, Nebraska June 3-5th. The 50th Annual Conference was themed “Tradition to Transformation”. The speakers and sessions highlighted the theme by sharing opportunities Nebraska Career and Technical Education has created in school systems across the state.

Commissioner Brian Maher kicked off the conference with greetings and honored the work of Nebraska CTE Educators, School Counselors and Administrators. Dr. Katie Graham, the Nebraska State Director of CTE, shared the impact that our educators are making through their high quality CTE programs. Dr. Chaney Mosely rounded out the opening session by empowering educators to problem solve real-world challenges in their CTE classrooms. Other notable presentations included preparing students for an everchanging workforce by Rachael Mann where she discussed the impact technology shifts have had in her Keynote “The Martians in Your Classroom”. Trisha Richmond, another featured speaker, emphasized the importance of visual communication, collaborating, and creativity in education. Her sessions focused on innovative strategies to inspire, immerse, and empower educators.

Over the course of the conference, participants selected from more than 160 rotational breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their CTE programs. Participants heard from local, state, and national leaders share best practices and strategies to provide all students access to high-quality CTE programs.

The Nebraska CTE team also honored several award winners during the NCE Conference. Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/. The Following awards were presented at this year’s conference:

The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award

Teri Sloup, The Nebraska Department of Education

NCE Distinguished Partner Award

The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Awards

The Nebraska Chamber

Outstanding CTE Administrator Award

Dr. Jon Cerny, Superintendent Bancroft-Rosalie Public Schools

Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Administrator Award

Dr. Charlie Gregory, Dean of Instruction, Western Nebraska Community College

Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Programs Award

Mid-Plains Community College Nursing Program

Outstanding Secondary CTE Programs Award

Lakeview Community Schools

Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award

The Career Academies at Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff High School

The 2025 Nebraska Career and Technical Education Conference will take place in Kearney, Nebraska, on June 9-11, 2025.