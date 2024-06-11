Cyber Pop-up announces the launch of its latest innovation, the AI Cyber Expert named Poppy for instant answers to cybersecurity questions.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Support for Small Businesses: Cyber Pop-up Introduces AI Cyber Expert

Cyber Pop-up is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the AI Cyber Expert. Delightfully named Poppy, this new feature is designed to empower businesses by providing instant answers to basic cybersecurity questions and guiding them towards improved security practices. When more in-depth assistance is needed, users can seamlessly connect with a human cyber expert on-demand.

To celebrate the launch, Cyber Pop-up is offering a free trial of the AI Cyber Expert for new users. Experience the future of cybersecurity support and see how this innovative tool can protect and empower your business.

Unlocking Cybersecurity for every Business

Businesses small and large face increasing cyber threats but often lack the resources and adequate expertise to maintain robust security measures. Cyber Pop-up’s AI Cyber Expert addresses this gap by offering an accessible, user-friendly solution that puts cybersecurity expertise at their fingertips.

Key Features of the AI Cyber Expert

Instant Answers: Provides quick, reliable responses to common cybersecurity questions.

Guided Security Improvements: Offers actionable tips and best practices to enhance security measures.

Seamless Human Support: Connects users to live cybersecurity experts for complex issues and personalized support.

“Our mission is to make cybersecurity accessible to all, especially businesses that are often underserved or underdeveloped in this area,” said Dr. Christine Izuakor, CEO of Cyber Pop-up. “Our AI Cyber Expert, Poppy, is a game-changer, offering instant support and bridging the gap to human expertise when needed.”

How Our New AI Cyber Expert Works

The AI Cyber Expert uses advanced machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to a wide range of cybersecurity queries. Whether it’s about setting up secure passwords, recognizing phishing attempts, or implementing basic security protocols, Poppy is here to help. When a query requires deeper expertise, users can easily escalate the issue to a human expert through the same platform.

About Cyber Pop-up

Cyber Pop-up provides on-demand cybersecurity expertise for small and medium-sized businesses. Our platform connects users with top cybersecurity talent to address their unique needs, ensuring robust protection in an ever-evolving digital world.

For more information, visit [www.cyberpopup.com] or contact hello@cyberpopup.com