Cyber Pop-up Partners with JumpStart: Empowering SMBs with Unprecedented Protection Against Cyber Threats

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity services provider Cyber Pop-up has officially become a member of JumpStart’s Preferred Partner Program, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at fortifying the digital resilience of JumpStart's tech startup clients.

By joining forces with JumpStart, Cyber Pop-up (www.cyberpopup.com) empowers JumpStart’s clients with invaluable expertise to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. As part of this partnership, tech companies and small businesses will benefit from a complimentary Cybersecurity Risk Assessment, designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of potential vulnerabilities along with personalized recommendations for robust cybersecurity measures. In addition to the risk assessment, clients will have the opportunity to participate in a complimentary "Talk to an Expert Session". This initiative connects them with cyber experts from Cyber Pop-up, providing ongoing guidance and support throughout their cybersecurity journey.

Christine Izuakor, Founder and CEO of Cyber Pop-up, expressed her commitment to securing small businesses, emphasizing the universal impact of cyber threats. "We see a lot of small businesses and startups that don’t have the resources to protect themselves and are struggling in that same threat landscape as large corporations. They need support and it really does take a village. That’s why we are thrilled to support powerful players like JumpStart to step up and support their companies in their cybersecurity journeys from day one, alongside Cyber Pop-up.”

Through this partnership, their supported companies are better equipped to operate securely from the inception, easily achieve compliance with regulations disproportionately impacting new businesses, and protect their investors from losses by avoiding security breaches. Cyber Pop-up's inclusion in JumpStart's Preferred Partner Program is a testament to their commitment to the success and security of their clients. “In today's digital landscape, cybersecurity is of paramount importance, and we are excited to provide their companies with access to top-tier expertise through this collaboration,” said Christine Izuakor.

As technology continues to evolve, Cyber Pop-up stands ready to assist technology startups and small businesses in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation with a robust and secure digital foundation.

Cyber Pop-up is a Google-backed cybersecurity services company dedicated to securing small businesses and nonprofits with enterprise-grade security for a small business budget. With a mission to make cybersecurity accessible to all, Cyber Pop-up offers a platform to connect SMBs to gold-standard vetted cybersecurity experts.

JumpStart is a nationally recognized venture development organization providing capital, services, and connections to help entrepreneurs grow and corporations innovate. Since 2004, JumpStart has been a catalyst for economic transformation across Ohio, providing a range of services, including venture capital investment, intensive education programming, one-on-one advising, and more to thousands of startups and small businesses. To learn more, visit jumpstartinc.org.