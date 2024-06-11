Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,872 in the last 365 days.

BOP to conduct Board meeting/clemency hearings in June

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct an administrative board meeting at 9 a.m.  June 26, along with executive clemency hearings June 25-27 at James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville.

The meeting and clemency hearings are open to the public and will be conducted in the Chairman Richard Montgomery Board Room.  The schedule and times are as follows:

Day/Date                                Time (CT)         Meeting/Hearing

Tuesday, June 25                      9:30 a.m.          Executive Clemency Hearings

Wednesday, June 26                 9 a.m.               Administrative Board Meeting

                                                    10:30 a.m         Executive Clemency Hearings

Thursday, June 27                    8:30 a.m.          Executive Clemency Hearings

Individuals interested in addressing the board at the administrative meeting should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m.  June 25.

The next administrative meeting is scheduled for September 18, 2024.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makesdecisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

For a link to the news release, click here

###

You just read:

BOP to conduct Board meeting/clemency hearings in June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more