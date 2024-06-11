Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Defends Law Keeping Inappropriate Books out of Schools

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today made the case in a federal court of appeals to defend Iowa’s parental-rights and age-appropriate-books law. The law keeps sexually explicit books out of schools and inappropriate lessons out of schools’ curriculums. Attorney General Bird released the following statement:

“Inappropriate books do not belong in the hands of school children. As a mom, I know how important it is for parents to have a say in what books and materials their kids have access to. Today, we made the case in court to defend Iowa’s law that protects kids, families, and parental rights. It is common sense.”

