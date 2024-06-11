Helping Dairy Farmers Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $21 million is available for on-farm projects through the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program (CAFO ENMP), that will help farmers protect water quality and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Governor Hochul also highlighted the State’s overarching commitment to the dairy industry, including $34 million dedicated in the FY25 Enacted Budget for fluid milk storage technologies, the support of several major dairy manufacturing facility projects, and a number of promotional efforts designed to educate consumers about New York dairy products. To formally recognize the state’s dairy farmers and processors who contribute so greatly to the State’s economy, the Governor also issued a proclamation declaring June as Dairy Month in New York State.

“The dairy industry is a powerhouse of New York’s economy, creating thousands of local jobs while nourishing our communities statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “Dairy Month is an opportunity to celebrate our tremendous dairy farmers and manufacturers and we are working to ensure they can continue putting these products on the tables of New Yorkers for years to come.”

To help farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce their carbon footprint, CAFO ENMP will provide $21 million, through Soil and Water Conservation Districts, to dairy farms across the state. The program will help CAFO-permitted farmers implement projects that enhance manure management systems that sequester carbon and conserve manure nutrients applied to fields and soil to benefit water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program also supports advancements in precision feed management to balance nutrients and reduce methane emissions.

A total of $14 million is available for eligible projects in the first round of the program, and $7 million is available for the second round. Eligible applicants are County Soil and Water Conservation Districts who will work with CAFO-permitted farmers to apply for this program. The Request for Proposals opens today, Tuesday, June 4.

Funding for this program was announced as part of the Governor’s 2024 State of the State, and builds on the commitment that Governor Hochul has made to support dairy farm modernization and sustainability. Under the Governor's leadership, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget provides $81.8 million through the Environmental Protection Fund, up $4 million from last year, for agricultural programs and initiatives, such as the Climate Resilient Farming grant program, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also includes additional funding to help boost the dairy industry, including $34 million in capital funding over two years to expand on-farm milk storage capacity, improve efficiencies, invest in milk transfer systems, cooling technologies, and other projects to further opportunities for dairy farmers to transport or store their products. This program will help to mitigate transportation issues during periods of intense winter weather and road closures, which will increase dairy supply chain efficiency and avoid raw milk dumping related to emergency events.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made significant strides in expanding the dairy manufacturing sector in New York. In the last few years, New York has celebrated investments across the State, including a $650 million fairlife production plant in Webster, $518 million Great Lakes Cheese packaging and manufacturing facilities in Franklinville, and $30 million expansion to the Agri-Mark cheese manufacturing facility in Chateaugay, helping New York continue to be the leading producer of milk in the Northeast. There are currently nearly 300 world-recognized dairy processing plants across New York.

Additionally, many of these processors are proud participants of the NYS Grown & Certified program, adhering to higher standards of food safety and environmental sustainability. There are 51 participating dairy processors in the NYS Grown & Certified program sourcing milk from thousands of dairy farms across the state, including Lactalis, which produces the Galbani Cheese line in Buffalo, DFA’s recently acquired Garelick milk products plant in Rensselaer, and Belgioioso’s Glenville plant that also produces the Polly-O cheeses, which have been a New York State tradition since 1899.

Dairy Month Activities and Promotions

In recognition of Dairy Month, the Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball will tour several dairy farms and processing plants across New York State. The Department will also host Dairy Education Days to teach children across New York State about the importance of fresh, nutritious dairy products in their diets. Department staff will visit local elementary and middle schools to help New York’s school children understand where their milk and dairy products come from and instill an early appreciation of the benefits of consuming New York products. Educational materials for the schools and students, including fun dairy-themed giveaways, are provided by the American Dairy Association North East.

Taste NY Markets and Welcome Centers throughout the state are also celebrating Dairy Month by spotlighting different dairy producers in their regions and featuring a variety of delicious specials designed to encourage consumers to shop for local dairy products, including offering dairy samplings, specialty milkshakes, opportunities to learn more about New York’s dairy industry and more. For more information on what’s taking place at the State’s Welcome Centers and Taste NY market locations, visit taste.ny.gov.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball said, “As the state’s number one agricultural commodity, we certainly have a lot to be proud of when it comes to New York dairy. Our state is home to some of the most hardworking dairy farmers and dairy manufacturers who are producing and processing some of the very best dairy products in the world. This month, I encourage you all to raise a delicious glass of milk to celebrate this tremendous industry that fuels our economy and nourishes our communities statewide!”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “For over 400 years, dairy has been a cornerstone industry in the State of New York, sustained by generational family businesses whose work has made this commodity New York’s largest agricultural sector. During June Dairy Month, we thank our local dairy farmers and processors while elevating support for their businesses so that New York can remain a leading dairy state across our country.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Dairy is critically important to our agricultural economy, being a major producer of safe and nutritious food. I am very proud of the investments we have made in the state budget to help our farmers reduce their carbon footprint and assist with milk storage technologies. This month we celebrate the many excellent dairy products our state is known for and recognize the hard work of our dairy farmers, processors and milk haulers. They are responsible for bringing this food to market, and we are very grateful for their efforts.”

Chair of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association Keith Kimball said, “We appreciate the Governor’s commitment to New York dairy, as demonstrated by significant investments designated to strengthen the industry. New York’s dairy farmers are part of the solution to climate change and are committed to protecting our natural resources while producing nutritious dairy products for consumers. The state’s investments in the CAFO ENMP play a key role in supporting science-based practices on our family dairy farms that reduce emissions, prevent runoff, and protect water quality. Additionally, the state’s support to expand on-farm milk storage will significantly improve farm and processing efficiencies along with the significant investments in workforce development and farm safety which will help fortify our food supply chain. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in state government and academia to ensure our family dairy farms remain viable for generations to come.”

American Dairy Association North East CEO John Chrisman said “Helping to grow consumer understanding of New York dairy farmers and the nutritious products they produce is the foundation of everything we do at American Dairy Association North East. We are proud to partner with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets to highlight dairy and help students make the connection with the industry that provides the milk and dairy products they enjoy at school – especially during National Dairy Month.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “June Dairy Month recognizes the contributions and hard work of our family dairy farms. As a dairy farmer myself, I see first-hand the continuous improvements we are making on sustainability, animal care, and workplace enhancements. Our farms, milk cooperatives, and dairy processors are national leaders in providing healthy, innovative products that consumers are increasingly enjoying as well as jobs across the state. New York Farm Bureau thanks Gov. Hochul for her support to build on this legacy through economic development and environmental funding. Together, we can all celebrate the value our farms provide to New York and its people.”

New York State Soil and Water Committee Chair Dale Stein said, “This Dairy Month, I’m proud to see the great work our farmers are doing to increase sustainability efforts put front and center. This funding is another critical step toward helping our farmers transition to climate-safe practices that preserve our natural resources and combat climate change while continuing to protect their businesses and nourish our communities.”

Executive Director of the Northeast Dairy Foods & Suppliers Associations Alex Walsh said, “During June Dairy Month, we recognize and highlight the significant contributions the dairy industry makes to New York and the region. From our hardworking producers, dedicated processors, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and retailers, supportive industry and government partners, it’s a true collaboration that makes the dairy sector here in the state strong and a national leader as an economic generator and providing thousands of jobs across New York. Our goal remains clear: to provide safe, healthy, and nutritious products to consumers.”

About the Dairy Industry in New York State

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets promotes New York State agriculture and its high-quality and diverse products, fosters agricultural environmental stewardship, and safeguards the state's food supply, land, and livestock to ensure the viability and growth of New York's agriculture industries. New York’s dairy industry is the leading agricultural sector of the state’s economy and accounts for approximately one-half of New York’s total agricultural income. New York State has nearly 3,000 dairy producers that produce 16.1 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. New York’s unique and talented dairy producers and processors provide significant contributions to New York’s agriculture industry, the economy, and to the health of our communities.