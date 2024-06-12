MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANERS EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL FASHION SHOW IN MIAMI, JUNE 17TH

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner is a bridal gown preparation, alterations, cleaning, and preservation company with five locations in California, offering nationwide cleaning and preservation services. This team of in-house cleaners has years of experience.

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner is a bridal gown preparation, alterations, cleaning, and preservation company with five locations in California, offering nationwide cleaning and preservation services. This team of in-house cleaners has years of experience.

Margaret’s Couture Bridal Care is a bridal gown preparation, cleaning, and preservation company offering nationwide services. This team of in-house technicians has years of experience attending wedding dresses, unique gowns, and bridal apparel and accessories.

Margaret's 2024 Look Book of Bridal Services

Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with a wide range of vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered. Attendees will have t

Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with a wide range of vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered. Attendees will have t

Margaret's is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage.

As a long-recognized and the nation's highly awarded first 5-star leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret's has spent several decades enhancing its Bridal care expertise.”
— Katia Graytok, CMO
MIAMI, FL, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margret’s the Couture Cleaners, along with Wedding Salon, is thrilled to announce its upcoming bridal showcase. This must-attend event is for couples planning their dream wedding, planners, and romance travel experts. It will take place on Monday, June 17th, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Dua Miami Brickell.

Margaret's Couture Bridal Services is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage. Margaret’s offers CleanByMail services to ship your used or dirty gown for award-winning cleaning in their custom-designed facility or to keep it safe with museum-quality preservation. Margaret’s also caters to the vintage-gown-wearing bride to restore or revamp the style. Their highly qualified team does all the work in-house. www.margarets.com

Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with various vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered. Attendees will have the chance to meet other couples, mingle with vendors, hear wedding playlists, see a fashion show, taste cakes and cocktails, and get pampered.

Here’s what to expect at this exciting one-day bridal event:

Fashion Show with G’s Bridal & Haute Couture, Miguel Wilson, Nevada Novias, and gown preservation with Margaret's Couture Cleaners
Raffles and Exciting Prizes with gifts
Sweet & Savory tastings with Ale Party and Cakes, Eioni’s Group, Lovely Donut, Exquisite Catering by Robert and CrepeMaker
Destination weddings and honeymoons from the Bahamas and Mexico
Lightfoot Entertainment’s spinning
Southern Bride gift bag

Dua Miami Brickell, 1300 South Miami Avenue, Miami, Show Hours 4-7:30PM
For more information and to reserve your press passes, visit www.weddingsalon.com or email jesse@weddingsalon.com.

Katia Graytok
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners
+1 866-454-2375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Margaret's the Couture Cleaners

You just read:

MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANERS EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL FASHION SHOW IN MIAMI, JUNE 17TH

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Katia Graytok
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners
+1 866-454-2375
Company/Organization
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
East 77th St
New York, New York, 10162
United States
+1 732-208-8185
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a dynamic pr, communication, and brand-building agency leveraging emerging platforms and influencers and layering our longstanding relationships with the press and media to promote and optimize discerning brands in the United States and focusing on public relations and communications with top luxury houses in home furnishings, couture accessories, fine art, watches, and jewelry. Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications crystallizes each client's unique global image and brand awareness through personal expertise and tailor-made PR strategies. We generate activity entirely conceived around clients' brand identity and narrative. We're collaborative and decisive. We take pride in our deeply diverse experience with luxury and lifestyle brands. We leverage our longstanding and personal network of insider resources and industry relationships: editors, celebrities, social influencers, digital media experts, event producers, media lawyers, talent agents, film directors, photographers, and other innovative artists. Our team drives a comprehensive, bespoke service centered on delivering results. Founded by Katia Graytok, whose innovative communication, gravitas, experience, and keen eye for detail cultivate a brand's story and help them tell it.

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR and Communications

More From This Author
MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANERS EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL FASHION SHOW IN MIAMI, JUNE 17TH
Margaret’s Couture Bridal Services and Wedding Salon EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL SHOW AT TRIBECA 360, APRIL 29TH
Introducing a unique Wine Opener sculpted in bronze: The “Ouvre-vin” by FOREST & AUDIARD
View All Stories From This Author