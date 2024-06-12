MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANERS EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL FASHION SHOW IN MIAMI, JUNE 17TH
Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner is a bridal gown preparation, alterations, cleaning, and preservation company with five locations in California, offering nationwide cleaning and preservation services. This team of in-house cleaners has years of experience.
Margaret's is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage.
As a long-recognized and the nation's highly awarded first 5-star leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret's has spent several decades enhancing its Bridal care expertise.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margret’s the Couture Cleaners, along with Wedding Salon, is thrilled to announce its upcoming bridal showcase. This must-attend event is for couples planning their dream wedding, planners, and romance travel experts. It will take place on Monday, June 17th, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Dua Miami Brickell.
Margaret's Couture Bridal Services is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage. Margaret’s offers CleanByMail services to ship your used or dirty gown for award-winning cleaning in their custom-designed facility or to keep it safe with museum-quality preservation. Margaret’s also caters to the vintage-gown-wearing bride to restore or revamp the style. Their highly qualified team does all the work in-house. www.margarets.com
Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with various vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered. Attendees will have the chance to meet other couples, mingle with vendors, hear wedding playlists, see a fashion show, taste cakes and cocktails, and get pampered.
Here’s what to expect at this exciting one-day bridal event:
Fashion Show with G’s Bridal & Haute Couture, Miguel Wilson, Nevada Novias, and gown preservation with Margaret's Couture Cleaners
Raffles and Exciting Prizes with gifts
Sweet & Savory tastings with Ale Party and Cakes, Eioni’s Group, Lovely Donut, Exquisite Catering by Robert and CrepeMaker
Destination weddings and honeymoons from the Bahamas and Mexico
Lightfoot Entertainment’s spinning
Southern Bride gift bag
Dua Miami Brickell, 1300 South Miami Avenue, Miami, Show Hours 4-7:30PM
For more information and to reserve your press passes, visit www.weddingsalon.com or email jesse@weddingsalon.com.
