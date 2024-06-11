【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO will unveil roadshow in Bangkok this Friday (14 June)

MACAU, June 11 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the three-day Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday (14 June) and the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart Bangkok 2024” in advance on Thursday (13 June). Local residents and tourism operators can gain a closer picture of Macao as a wonderful destination, while Macao and Thailand tourism businesses connect and build partnerships forward, widening Macao’s reach into international markets.

Vibrant “tourism +” and travel offers boost destination appeal

After holding a roadshow in Bangkok in June 2023 as its first mega promotion in an international Asian market after the pandemic, the Office will once again present the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok this year. The event will bring vibrant colors to Bangkok’s iconic shopping complex, Central World, for three days (14 – 16 June).

“Ma Ma” Experience Macao

Incorporating the essence and meaning of “Ma Ma” in Thai language – a heartfelt invitation for all to join, the roadshow is themed as “Experience Macao, Ma Ma Macao” this year, cordially inviting Thai residents to experience Macao in their own language. The roadshow will feature colorful booths that highlight Macao’s traditional culture, culinary delights, festivals and events among a kaleidoscope of “tourism +” elements.

The six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will run booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities and new elements. Air Macau, together with airlines as well as online and offline travel agencies in Thailand, will offer a special sale on Macao tourism products to attract Thai consumers and boost visitations to Macao.

Promote business collaboration in “Tourism + MICE”

The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart Bangkok 2024” will unfold at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World on Thursday (13 June). Thailand travel trade will be introduced to Macao’s latest tourism and MICE trends, followed by a networking occasion with their Macao counterparts to forge partnerships and uncover market potential together for a rise in visitor arrivals mutually.

Multichannel promotional campaign caters to locals’ preference

MGTO has progressively unfolded an array of online and offline promotional initiatives to widen the presence of the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, to be unveiled this Friday (14 June). Multimedia screen advertisements are placed along the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS Skytrain). MGTO’s official promotional videos and the video commercial starring Thailand celebrities filmed in Macao are shown on outdoor electronic screens. Advertising posts about the roadshow are released on several Thailand’s travel-themed Facebook pages and KOLs’ platforms on social media. On TikTok, pop-up advertisements and a city-wide challenge contest are launched. Under the theme of travel to Macao, an original Thai song is produced and used as background music for the online dance challenge contest on TikTok, while TikTok KOLs and dancers in Thailand are invited to take the lead in joining the contest. During the roadshow, a flash dance show after the Thai song will take place at Siam Square. Through different channels, the above promotional measures which cater to the preference of Thailand residents are rolled out to deepen their awareness of Macao. The extensive promotional campaign encourages residents’ participation in the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok through online and offline ways.

Tap into visitor markets with potential

According to provisional statistics about visitor arrivals from January to May this year (2024), Thailand ranks as the eighth largest visitor market and fifth international visitor market for Macao. It has been one of the Southeast Asia visitor markets which hold great potential. At present, three airlines (Air Macau, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air) offer regular direct air services which comprise a total of 45 weekly flights between Bangkok and Macao.

In March and May 2023, the Office invited Thailand KOLs, media and travel trade to Macao for familiarization visits, in turn spotlighting the destination and sharing the travel fun in Macao. In June 2023, MGTO hosted the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok. The event represented the Office’s first large-scale promotion towards an international visitor market in Asia after the pandemic. The roadshow showcased Macao as an ideal destination and energized the intent of more Southeast Asians to visit Macao.

Since travel restrictions were lifted in Macao last year, MGTO has kicked off the international marketing campaign including online and offline advertisements, roadshows, trade familiarization visits, travel fairs and so forth. Various promotional initiatives have unfolded successively in Southeast and Northeast Asia, to boost and widen the range of international visitations for tourism and economic revival.