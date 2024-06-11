15th International Terroir Congress Gathers for the 1st Time in South America, in Mendoza, Argentina, Nov 18-22, 2024
We are excited to greet wine trade and wine lovers who are interested in the subtleties of terroir. The study, preservation and celebration of terroir depend on interest in this most important topic.”MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join a gathering of world-leading terroir experts at the 15th International Terroir Congress in Mendoza, Argentina, from November 18-22, 2024. Attendees will include international wine and vineyard scientists, wine trade, press, and wine lovers with a technical interest in terroir.
For the first time since its inception in 1996, the congress will grace the soils of South America, choosing the Andean landscapes of Mendoza, Argentina.
This event is co-hosted by the Facultad de Ciencias Agrarias University of Cuyo, IBAM (Instituto de Biología Agricola de Mendoza) and the Catena Institute of Wine, ensuring a blend of academic insight and industry-leading expertise.
What the experts attending say:
Dr. Benjamin Bois – Climate expert from Burgundy
“Since 1996, the International Terroir Congress has been an opportunity to gather every two years hundreds of researchers from around the world and allows, through a multidisciplinary approach, to better understand the functioning of the vine in interaction with its environment and its impact on wine quality.
After Australia, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, France, South Africa, and the USA, the International Terroir Congress is hosted in 2024 for the first time in South America, in the region of Mendoza, the cradle of Argentine viticulture. It is a chance to bring together the scientific community within a region whose wine identity exploits the great pedoclimatic diversity of the foothills of the Andes as well as the mastery of identity grape varieties of Argentina like Malbec, Bonarda or Torrontés.”
Dr. Laura Catena – Local wine producer, Catena Institute of Wine
“We are excited to greet sommeliers, wine lovers and wine trade who are interested in the subtleties of wine terroir. The study, preservation and celebration of terroir depend on the interest that wine lovers and consumers develop for this most important topic. The combination of an extraordinary natural setting, exciting presentations, and local food (bountiful asado-barbecue) and wine hospitality should make attending this year’s Terroir Congress in Mendoza the experience of a lifetime.”
Dr. Luciano Calderon – Argentinian geneticist and leading author of Malbec’s genome sequencing project
“As a geneticist, I consider that terroir is a combination of multiple variables, which all together constitute the scenario able to bring up the best or the worst of any combination of genes. Each cultivar, each clone and each plant is a unique combination of genes that expresses flavor in different ways, depending on its growing context, the terroir.”
Dr. Rodrigo López Plantey – Professor and local symposium organizer at FCA UNCuyo, Argentina
"It's a unique opportunity for Argentina's wine industry to connect and collaborate with the international scientific community, together advancing our sector's future."
Dr. Kees Van Leeuwen – Bordeaux’s leading terroir academic
"The concept of terroir relates wine to its origin, the place where it is produced. Multiple terroir factors, including soil and climate, craft the taste of wine. Many researchers around the world work on explaining the mechanisms involved. These researchers gather once every two years since 1996 at the International Terroir Congress. The congress will take place for the first time in South America, in Mendoza, Argentina, from 18-22 November 2024. It is a unique occasion for an update on the most exciting terroir research and an opportunity to meet researchers from the terroir community in person."
Scientific Sessions
A | Soil
•Innovation in terroir studies
•Physical, chemical, and microbiological properties of soils
•Soil health indicators
•Adaptation to soil through viticultural practices
•Performance of rootstocks in different soils
B | Climate
•Projections and scenarios of climate change
•Climate change impacts
•Climate-related challenges and opportunities for viticulture
•New technologies to assess climatic parameters
•Index and climate characterization
C | Plant material and management
•Selection of plant material and management practices in response to climate change projections
•Epigenetic mechanisms in grapevine acclimation
•Impact of soil and climate change on vines, wine quality and typicity
•Adaptation to climate through viticultural practices
•Grapevines phenotypic plasticity in response to changing environments
D | Malbec
•Historical journey and terroir expression
•Studies of Malbec cultivation and winemaking in Argentina and worldwide.
•Properties of Malbec wines cultivated in different regions.
Full Pass
This pass includes:
•Access to all three days of the congress, ensuring you benefit from the entirety of the diverse program.
•Meals and special events: enjoy three dinners and a closing lunch, designed to facilitate networking and relaxation after engaging sessions.
•Mini wine fair: immerse yourself in the flavors of renowned vineyards with access to our exclusive wine fair.
•Field trip: participate in a hands-on field trip experience related to our congress theme.
•Welcome kit: receive a curated selection of items to enhance your congress experience.
•Daily transportation: complimentary round-trip transfers from Mendoza City to the congress venue, ensuring a hassle-free commute.
•Tourist proposals for companions: we've arranged engaging tourist activities for companions to enjoy throughout the five days of the congress.
Exclusive Social Engagements:
Included in the package will be nightly dinners and wine tastings at the region’s leading wineries (transportation included). Daytime terroir field trips throughout Mendoza will allow attendees to experience Mendoza’s distinctive terroir firsthand, guided by knowledgeable local experts and international luminaries.
The congress culminates in a closing luncheon, offering unparalleled networking opportunities amidst Mendoza's gastronomic offerings, symbolizing the fusion of scientific exploration and cultural exchange.
Historical Significance:
Reflecting on its legacy, this congress builds upon the rich history of prior meetings in other countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, USA, and Australia, now bringing its wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities to Latin America.
Global Collaboration:
This year’s congress is backed by influential organizations including OIV, IVES, CONICET Mendoza, Universidad Maza, COVIAR, INV (Instituto Nacional de Vitivinicultura), Wines of Argentina (WOFA) and INTA (Instituto Nacional de Tecnología Agropecuaria) ensuring a comprehensive global discourse on the future of wine.
Call to Action:
For further details, please visit www.congressterroir.com.ar. Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted rates available until August 30th on the following link https://registration.socio.events/e/terroircongress . For additional information, registration details, or media inquiries, please reach out to the congress organizers at terroir2024@fca.uncu.edu.ar.
