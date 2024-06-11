Submit Release
What will happen to taxes after the 2024 general election?

Promises not to raise tax are a feature of every general election campaign, and this year is no different. But what are Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer really saying about tax – and what does it mean for what the government can spend on struggling public services?

Which taxes could still rise? What taxes need reform – and how can government go about it? And what does the public really think about tax? 

Anand, Paul and Hannah crunch the numbers and tell you what the tax rows are all about.

Plus: Rise of the right... what just happened at the European Parliament elections?

The Expert Factor is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come.

