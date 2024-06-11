South Florida Jewish Family Services (JFS) Organizations Join Israel Trauma Coalition to Train Agency First Responders
Final Week of Training of Three-Month Series Takes Place June 17, 18, 20 and 21 in Davie, FL
Prepared communities are more likely to survive an emergency, to maintain its cohesiveness, to heal and to recover faster.”DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Jewish Family Services (JFS) organizations, in partnership with the Israel Trauma Coalition, are preparing to complete a series of sessions designed to train Jewish leaders in best practices in planning and implementation of psycho-social response to crises. Over the last few months, representatives from the Israel Trauma Coalition have been training professionals from Goodman JFS, Ferd & Gladys Alpert JFS, Ruth & Norman Rales JFS, and Jewish Community Services of South Florida so that they are able to respond immediately following a tragedy to provide on-the-ground trauma response. The final week of training will occur June 17, 18, 20, with a half-day session on June 21 at the Goodman JFS of Broward County (5890 S. Pine Island Rd, Davie, FL).
“We know that it is essential for communities to be more prepared for crisis, be it a natural disaster, industrial/work accident or a terrorist attack, active shooter incident or violent crime,” said Randy Colman, President & CEO of host Goodman JFS of Broward County. “Prepared communities are more likely to survive an emergency, to maintain its cohesiveness, to heal and to recover faster.”
The Israel Trauma Coalition, founded in 2001 at the initiative of the UJA Federation of New York, is the cornerstone in the national treatment of trauma and emergency preparedness in Israel and around the world. The organization provides leadership, and resources before during and after a crisis and provides “train-the-trainer” sessions around the country. Protocols and services, trained personnel, coordination mechanisms and specific and designated models of intervention and support are provided by the Israel Trauma Foundation during each session.
“The Israel Trauma Coalition sessions demonstrate the importance of the psycho-social response in a crisis,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “The local tri-county leadership of community service organizations are essential in carrying out measures to support community members and their families, community institutions, and preserving the community as a whole during crises.”
“It was important for the four south Florida JFS agencies to collaborate on this training because, unfortunately, we know that there will be another incident in Florida at some point which will require an immediate trauma response and we want to have trained JFS staff in place to be deployed throughout Florida immediately when called,” said Danielle Hartman, President & CEO of Rales JFS.
The funding for this training was secured by Miriam Singer, President & CEO of Jewish Community Services of South Florida and is funded with a $50,000 donation by the Miami Foundation, Coral Gables Foundation, and the Key Biscayne Foundation.
“The sessions will focus on better understanding of behavior, responses and needs of individuals and groups impacted directly and indirectly by emergency incident/crisis,” said Singer. “Importantly, the learning from the ITC professionals will strengthen our South Florida community’s foundation to respond to crises and implementation of community preparedness plan.”
About Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of 130 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.alpertjfs.org or call via phone at 561-684-1991.
About Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County
Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, Florida is a non-profit social services agency serving the community since 1962. Goodman JFS is dedicated to empowering individuals, strengthening families and protecting the vulnerable by providing innovative social services and programs to the Broward community regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, sexual orientation, and gender identity. For more information, visit www.jfsbroward.org or call 954-370-2140.
About Jewish Community Services of South Florida
Since 1920, Jewish Community Services of South Florida, based on Jewish values, has remained true to its mission in providing a resilient safety-net of health and social services through a broad array of programs that promote, health, safety, and self-sufficiency. By collaborating with community partners, funders, hundreds of volunteers, sister organizations and local leaders, our team continuously strengthens its engagement and impact. Our professional team continues to provide healing and hope in serving the many layered needs of residents in our diverse and vibrant community. JCS is here for you. Learn more at https://jcsfl.org/.
About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services
Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS) provides a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, behavioral health services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. Learn more at ralesjfs.org or by calling 561-852-3333.
