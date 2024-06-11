BookVending.com Introduces New Website
Customer-centric website offers comprehensive platform for Inchy Bookworm® vending machine design, sales, resources
What’s most amazing to me is what started as a reading revolution has become a reading renaissance, and our new website is ready to help more schools and organizations get involved.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookVending.com®, creator of Inchy’s Bookworm® vending machine and provider of the world’s first book vending program is excited to announce the launch of their updated and dynamic website, www.bookvending.com. Since 2018, BookVending.com has been fulfilling its mission to foster a love for reading with children through its innovative Inchy tokens and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports system, distributing over 7.2 million books annually in over 8,500 schools and organizations. Visitors can now explore its new website which offers a personalized and user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing everyone to discover the full Inchy Bookworm product experience.
— Jason Blumberg
“Our goal of this restructuring process is to create a more user-centric and responsive website accessible on all platforms and devices,” said Jason Blumberg, founder, and CEO of BookVending.com and Global Vending Group, Inc. “We’ve made it easier for potential customers and current users to learn and locate valuable and pertinent information about all the services we offer whether on their desktop computer, tablet, or cell phone.”
The new layout allows visitors to navigate the site more efficiently and access resources quickly. It has several new features designed to enhance the user experience, including:
• Robust case study and blog sections focused on use cases from a collection of schools implementing Inchy in multi-tiered system of supports scenarios and other unique academic applications.
• Enhanced request-a-quote interface for standard and custom machines.
• Reimagined product galleries highlighting BookVending.com's in-house design and printing capabilities, from conception to final product assembly.
• Expanded fundraising resource pages with access to financial support options and programs for schools and organizations such as grants, crowdfunding, and an exclusive program with Read-a-Thon.
• Updated service and support sections to assist customers with FAQs and tools to enhance their Inchy Bookworm experience.
• Podcast integration with immediate access to The Reading Revolution featuring insight from customers, educational experts, children’s authors, celebrity influencers, and more.
“We encourage everyone, current customers and new, to visit our site and take advantage of our updated information and resources,” said Blumberg. “As BookVending.com continues to grow, we are excited to see our new offerings used in our mission to get kids excited about reading in a fun and creative way and help bridge the gap between literacy and engagement. What’s most amazing to me is what started as a reading revolution has become a reading renaissance, and our new website is ready to help more schools and organizations get involved.”
For more information, visit: www.bookvending.com.
