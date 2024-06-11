Deputy Under Secretary Farrell to Travel to Southern California to Promote Export Resources and Opportunities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - Between June 12-14, Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Diane Farrell will travel to Southern California to meet with numerous California businesses and to host a Building Bridges to Global Markets event showcasing federal, state and local resources designed to assist U.S. businesses pursue export opportunities.

While in Southern California, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will meet with business leaders in Ventura County representing the ports and logistics, automation, and aerospace sectors to discuss issues affecting their businesses and opportunities to increase capacity. She will also meet with representatives of the Ventura Economic Development Collaborative and BioScience Alliance to discuss an upcoming trade mission to India; with two San Fernando Valley-based companies focusing on sustainable power generation and municipal transportation; and with a developer of a new mode of mass and cargo transportation. These meetings will focus on equitably supporting U.S. climate and clean energy technology innovators and companies which advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic and climate agenda.

The Deputy Under Secretary will host the Building Bridges: Women in Global Trade event in partnership with the NEW Women’s Business Center in Canoga Park, CA. The event will promote export resources at the federal, state, and local level available to support qualifying businesses to diversify their sales through exports.

During her visit, the Deputy Under Secretary will also present an Export Achievement Certificate to Southern California company, EaZyHold, for their successes working with the International Trade Administration’s trade experts to help globalize their web presence and increase the number of export markets.

The International Trade Administration’s Building Bridges to Global Markets program brings in-person exporting expertise to businesses across the United States. Addressing issues most common to diverse businesses seeking international sales expansion, the series helps introduce reliable contacts, accurate information, and ready-to-use resources to place U.S. businesses firmly on the road to exporting success.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.