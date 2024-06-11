Living Ledger, LLC Unveils Innovative Financial Planning Software for DIY Retirement Savings Calculations
With Living Ledger, we're leveling the playing field, empowering users with the same professional-grade tools that were once exclusive to financial planners.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Ledger, LLC, a leading financial technology company, announces the upcoming release of its financial planning software, Living Ledger. Set to launch this summer, Living Ledger was created to empower do-it-yourselfers with the ability to calculate their retirement savings based on various savings and cost scenarios.
— Myles O'Reilly
Living Ledger is designed to provide users with comprehensive tools and insights to effectively plan for their financial future. With its intuitive interface and powerful algorithms, users can input their savings goals, income, expenses, and other financial parameters to generate personalized retirement savings projections. Whether users are aiming for an early retirement or planning for a secure future, Living Ledger equips them with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions.
"For too long, individuals have felt at the mercy of their financial planners, lacking the tools and insights needed to truly understand and control their financial destinies," remarked Myles O'Reilly, CEO of Living Ledger. "With Living Ledger, we're leveling the playing field, empowering users with the same professional-grade tools that were once exclusive to financial planners. Our software empowers users to explore different savings and cost scenarios, enabling them to make strategic decisions that align with their financial goals and aspirations."
About Living Ledger, LLC:
Living Ledger, LLC is a leading financial technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with innovative tools and insights for effective financial planning. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, Living Ledger strives to revolutionize the way people manage and plan for their financial future.
