Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,871 in the last 365 days.

Council Supports Modernizing Massachusetts’ Parentage Laws

Establishing parentage is the process of determining the legal parents of a child. Massachusetts is the only New England state that has not yet updated its parentage laws to ensure clear and equal protection for LGBTQ+ families, as well as for families who conceive through assisted reproduction, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy.

The Council adopted a resolution in support of an act to ensure legal parentage equality to protect LGBTQ+ families and reproductive rights. The act would ensure children born through assisted reproduction such as IVF have a clear route to establish their parentage; provide standards for courts to resolve competing claims of parentage; ensure greater efficiency and consistency in our courts and reduce unnecessary litigation; and codify and protect parentage precedents from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

The Council reaffirms its support for modernizing Massachusetts’ parentage laws to ensure equitable protections for all children and families, including LGBTQ+ families and families formed through assisted reproduction.

You just read:

Council Supports Modernizing Massachusetts’ Parentage Laws

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more