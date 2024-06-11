Council Supports Modernizing Massachusetts’ Parentage Laws

Establishing parentage is the process of determining the legal parents of a child. Massachusetts is the only New England state that has not yet updated its parentage laws to ensure clear and equal protection for LGBTQ+ families, as well as for families who conceive through assisted reproduction, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy.

The Council adopted a resolution in support of an act to ensure legal parentage equality to protect LGBTQ+ families and reproductive rights. The act would ensure children born through assisted reproduction such as IVF have a clear route to establish their parentage; provide standards for courts to resolve competing claims of parentage; ensure greater efficiency and consistency in our courts and reduce unnecessary litigation; and codify and protect parentage precedents from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

The Council reaffirms its support for modernizing Massachusetts’ parentage laws to ensure equitable protections for all children and families, including LGBTQ+ families and families formed through assisted reproduction.