Exploring Authenticity with April Moales' Latest Book: 'Observe the Mask: An Invitation to Unveil the Real You'
“Embark on journey of Self Discovery and Spiritual Awakening”UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed self-empowerment advocate and entrepreneur, April Moales, proudly announces the release of her transformative new book, "Observe the Mask: An Invitation to Unveil the Real You." This profound exploration into the spiritual dimensions of identity promises to guide readers on a journey of self-discovery, encouraging them to shed their limited personas and embrace their true essence.
"Observe the Mask" delves deeply into the myriad false personas that individuals unconsciously create throughout their lives. Through a process of introspection and recognition, April leads readers toward the path of letting go of these inauthentic selves. By peeling away these layers, one can embrace their true essence, which is seen as an expression of the Creator. The book offers a unique perspective on spiritual awakening and personal growth, encouraging readers to connect with their divine source and live authentically.
April Moales is the founder of April Moales, LLC, a company dedicated to branding and promoting Health, Wealth, Love, and Self-Awareness. A multi-faceted entrepreneur, Moales has authored several works, including "Who are Poetry" and "WaitLoss=WeightLoss: An Inside Out Approach to Weight Loss." She is also the creator of the "Who are you? I AM Affirmation" audio, further cementing her commitment to self-empowerment.
Academically, Moales holds a Bachelor of Science in IT from Georgia State University and pursued a Ph.D. candidacy in Metaphysics. Her innovative concept, CryptoChic Culture, integrates contemporary business development with community awareness around cryptocurrency and digital assets. Recognized by notable figures like Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Wayne Dyer, April's contributions to self-empowerment and personal development have earned her a place in Marquis Who's Who, highlighting her influence and achievements.
The first edition of "Observe the Mask" was published over 20 years ago, inspired by April's experiences within the International New Thought Alliance (INTA) community. During her time as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Metaphysics, she was encouraged to expand her insights into a book. The overwhelming response to her self-empowerment workshops and presentations motivated her to share her knowledge and experiences with a broader audience. The second edition, published in late 2023, continues to build on these foundations, offering updated insights and guidance.
This enlightening exploration by author April Moales encourages readers to peel away the layers of masks we all wear, revealing the essence of true self. The book invites readers to discover the spiritual dimensions of identity and embark on a journey of self-discovery and authenticity. Embrace the freedom that comes from piercing the veil and reconnect with the divine source. April Moales beautifully guides through this transformative process, empowering readers to live as an authentic expression of the Creator.
To learn more about April Moales and her work, visit AprilMoales.com. "Observe the Mask: An Invitation to Unveil the Real You" is available for purchase on her website, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
