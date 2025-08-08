New Book 'From Mourning to Dancing' Offers a Transformative Path from Grief to Joy

Author Laurie Robinson Sammons Shares Stories of Hope, Healing, and Redemption After Loss

CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where grief and trauma often isolate,, From Mourning to Dancing by Laurie Robinson Sammons serves as a powerful invitation to step out of sorrow and into the promise of joy. Drawing from her own heart-wrenching experience—losing her husband and four family members in just 66 days—Laurie also offers a collection of 14 other stories including infidelity, infertility, addiction, narcissism, and other common topics that illuminate the hidden gifts buried deep within life’s greatest challenges.This inspiring book is more than a memoir—it’s a lifeline. Each chapter walks readers through the “3 D’s” we all face: death, departures, and disappointments. With insights of faith, thought-provoking questions, and reflective journaling space, From Mourning to Dancing helps readers navigate from pain into purpose. It's a book meant to be experienced, whether individually or in the supportive embrace of a book club or group study.Laurie reminds us, “Others can walk alongside us in pain, but they cannot walk it for us.” Her stories gently but firmly lead readers to a place where resilience is born, faith is deepened, and healing becomes possible. This book is a heartfelt invitation to embrace mourning for movement and grief for grace.Laurie Robinson Sammons brings a lifetime of experience in education and mentoring. From teaching to national consulting, she has supported growth and transformation in classrooms and communities across the U.S. and around the globe. An active member of the Naples Giving Circle, Laurie lives in Florida with her husband, consulting, mentoring, and speaking for special events around the country. She is surrounded by the joy of five children and 17 grandchildren. Her personal philosophy is summed up in a favorite quote by Kahlil Gibran: “Let us be so connected to one another in life that when one weeps, the other tastes salt.”Through From Mourning to Dancing, Laurie invites all who are in difficult seasons of life, to embrace their own journey toward healing, knowing that while weeping may last for the night—joy comes in the morning.To learn more or purchase the book, visit: https://frommourningtodancing.com and Amazon.If you are interested in booking a speaking engagement, or to communicate with the author,Contact : Laurie Robinson SammonsEmail: laurie.7robinson@gmail.comWebsite: https://frommourningtodancing.com

Laurie Robinson Sammons' Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

