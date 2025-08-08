The Geezer’s Guide to Adventure: A Thrilling New Book on Embracing Life After Retirement

Winner of the 2025 International Impact Book Award – Aging Category

CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Hurzeler, renowned adventure photographer and author, proudly announces that his latest book, The Geezer’s Guide to Adventure , has been named Winner of the 2025 International Impact Book Award in the Aging category. This prestigious recognition highlights the book’s inspiring and empowering message for retirees ready to turn their golden years into the greatest adventure of their lives.In The Geezer’s Guide to Adventure, Hurzeler challenges the traditional concept of retirement, proving that the best years of life come after one leaves the workforce. The book offers practical advice, safety tips, and inspiring stories to show that retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down. Instead, it’s about ramping up for a new and exciting chapter filled with travel, challenges, and new pursuits.Drawing on his extensive experiences as an adventurer and retired CEO, Hurzeler provides readers with the tools needed to safely take on new adventures. Whether readers are physically fit or facing health challenges, financially secure or on a budget, Hurzeler’s strategies help them embrace life beyond their daily routine and experience the things they've always dreamed of."I believe life can be lived large at any age," says Hurzeler. "This book is for anyone ready to break free from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. It’s not just about having adventures—it’s about making your dreams a reality, no matter your stage of life."The Geezer’s Guide to Adventure is designed to inspire retirees to become the CEOs of their own retirement, encouraging them to seek out the challenges they've always wanted to tackle, all while maintaining their financial well-being and safety.Hurzeler's career achievements are a testament to his belief in continuous growth. He’s been an All-American sprinter, an ocean waterman, and a frequent radio show guest. He’s traveled to over 120 countries, lived across the U.S., and authored several successful books, including Designated for Success, Smells Like Retirement, and Suddenly Retired.He has won the Axiom Gold Medal for Best Career Book and has been a regular contributor to national publications. Hurzeler’s vast experiences and love for adventure make him the perfect guide to help others unlock the thrill of their retirement years.With The Geezer’s Guide to Adventure, Hurzeler hopes to inspire retirees across the U.S. and Canada to take the leap into new adventures, proving that retirement is just the beginning of a thrilling journey.For more information, visit www.donhurzeler.com

