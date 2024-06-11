Medicinal Genomics PathoSEEK® Total Yeast & Mold (TYM) Assay Earns AOAC Certification

First-ever qPCR TYM assay achieves a new level of efficiency, reducing processing times to just three hours down from as much as 72.

BEVERLY, MA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency, today announced that its PathoSEEK® Total Yeast and Mold qPCR Detection Assay with SenSATIVAx DNA Purification received AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM)

certification, making it the first and only TYM qPCR assay to be approved by AOAC for detection and enumeration of total yeast and mold in dried cannabis flower. The company’s PathoSEEK® qPCR Detection Assays have also been certified for Aspergillus, Salmonella, and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli on a variety of cannabis matrices.

Quantitative results in hours, not days.

MGC’s TYM assay has several advantages over other certified methods. First, it delivers results in just three hours, whereas most plating platforms take as long as 48-72 hours to render a definitive answer. In the resource-constrained cannabis testing industry, getting results faster means a step function benefit in turnaround time and the opportunity to test more volume.

Second, MGC’s TYM assay can be used for enumeration when yeast and mold contamination levels are >103 cfu/g. Other AOAC-certified molecular methods for TYM detection are only certified for threshold detection. This is an important feature for labs that must report a CFU value.

Additionally, MGC’s TYM method uses the company’s Grim Reefer® Free DNA Removal Kit to remove extracellular DNA from dead organisms, thereby ensuring greater accuracy.

“We’re always very pleased to receive AOAC certification of our assays, but we are particularly proud of this one,” said Yvonne Helbert, Medicinal Genomics’ Senior R&D Manager, “It is the first and only qPCR TYM assay to receive AOAC certification and that’s something our customers can feel good about, too, knowing they’re using the best, most efficient assays in the business.”

As with all other MGC’s certifications, this latest TYM assay was validated according to the AOAC PTM Program and awarded certification number PTM 062401. The evaluation consisted of PTM Program parameters such as robustness, product consistency, stability, inclusivity & exclusivity, and matrix studies.

MGC’s Total Yeast and Mold qPCR Detection Assay with SenSATIVAx DNA Purification Kit is available for purchase now on the company’s webstore:

store.medicinalgenomics.com. Interested customers can also contact sales@medicinalgenomics.com for more information, or visit

www.medicinalgenomics.com.

About AOAC

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a global standardization organization that certifies analytical test methods. The AOAC Performance Tested Methods℠ designation is recognized by the US Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and global regulatory agencies. Visit AOAC’s website to learn more about their certification process.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries, and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis.

To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry; and Kannapedia, the world’s most complete public cannabis cultivar database.

For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.