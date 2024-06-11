CadenceSEO Sponsors The Healthy Kids Running Series In Chandler, AZ, This Fall

CadenceSEO is excited to announce that it will support its local community by sponsoring the fun Healthy Kids Running Series in the fall.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CadenceSEO, a prominent digital marketing firm , is proud to announce its Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) sponsorship in Chandler, Arizona, this fall. This sponsorship underscores CadenceSEO’s commitment to fostering healthy, active lifestyles among children in its local community.The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national, non-profit initiative designed to provide children with a positive introduction to the world of running. The local Chandler/Gilbert series will be held at Pima Park.Address: Pima Park - 625 N. McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225Race Dates (5 consecutive Sundays): October 20th, October 27th,November 3rd, November 10th, and November 17th.Start time: 9 amCommunity Coordinator information: Denise Dohrmann, chandleraz@healthykidsrs.org, (602) 510-5479.Parents and guardians can quickly sign up their children online . Early bird registration is available for $45 for the entire five-week series up to three weeks before the first race. This initiative encourages early participation and ensures more children benefit from the program.CadenceSEO is inviting other area businesses to sponsor this important program. Corporate sponsors help cover essential costs such as race organization, participant t-shirts, and medals. Each child will receive a t-shirt, and all runners will be awarded medals on the final race day to celebrate their participation and achievements.The Healthy Kids Running Series features age-appropriate races, ensuring every child can participate in a challenging yet enjoyable way. The divisions include:Pre-K (2-3 years old) - 50-yard dashPre-K (4-5 year olds) - 75-yard dashKindergarten - 1st grade - ¼ mile2nd grade - 3rd grade - ½ mile4th grade - 8th grade- 1 mileHigh School - 2 miles (select locations)Challenger Division - 75-yard dash (select locations)CadenceSEO’s involvement in the HKRS highlights its dedication to community engagement and promoting wellness. By supporting HKRS, CadenceSEO hopes to inspire the next generation to lead active, healthy lives. For more information about CadenceSEO and its services, please visit its website About the Company:CadenceSEO, a client-focused SEO consulting agency, excels in enhancing digital visibility and efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Dedicated to transparency and engagement, CadenceSEO leverages expert strategies and a deep understanding of SEO to drive growth and foster strong client relationships. CadenceSEO specializes in tailoring its approach to each client's unique needs, ensuring effective and insightful digital marketing solutions.