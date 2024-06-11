Attorney General Josh Stein Leads Bipartisan Coalition to Protect Kids Online

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today led a bipartisan group of 44 Attorneys General in sending a letter to Congress endorsing the Child Exploitation and Artificial Intelligence Expert Commission Act of 2024. The Act would establish a commission to investigate and make recommendations on solutions to protect kids online and improve the ability of law enforcement agencies to prevent, detect, and prosecute child exploitation crimes committed using artificial intelligence (AI).

“As technology evolves, artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of our daily lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am proud to lead this bipartisan group of attorneys general to urge Congress to make sure that our laws keep up with technology to protect our kids from danger.”

AI can be a useful tool but it also carries risks. The coalition of attorneys general is hopeful the creation and work of this commission will result in appropriate safety measures and updates to existing laws so we can protect children from being digitally exploited and hold criminals accountable.

The Child Exploitation and Artificial Intelligence Expert Commission Act of 2024 was proposed in the wake of a September 2023 letter led by Attorney General Stein that was signed by 54 state and territorial attorneys general. That letter is available here.

Attorney General Stein is joined in sending the letter by the Attorneys General of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter is available here.

