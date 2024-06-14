Celebrating Father's Day by Empowering Daughters: Vote For Your Daughter Launches Campaign to Promote Civic Engagement

Maggie O'Neill, founder of the Vote for Your Daughter campaign. Fearless Daughters on the lawn of Capitol Hill. Fearless Girl confronting the Supreme Court. "Our campaign aims to inspire fathers to advocate for their daughters and raise awareness around issues significantly impacting women and girls in 2024," O'Neill says. Fearless Girl on The Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father's Day the Vote For Your Daughter national movement, founded by acclaimed artist Maggie O'Neill, is calling on fathers to prioritize their daughter’s futures in the voting booth.

"Our campaign aims to inspire fathers to advocate for their daughters and raise awareness around issues significantly impacting women and girls in 2024," says O'Neill, a Washington, D.C.-based artist, designer, entrepreneur and activist with 20 years of experience supporting the city’s creative community through her multifaceted work.

"Our movement seeks to engage people on four key issues critical to our daughter’s futures: constitutionally protected access to healthcare, support and funding for education, equal pay for equal work and representation."

O'Neill, the visionary behind the initiative, believes that fathers have a unique and powerful influence on their daughters' confidence and aspirations. Maggie was inspired to take action following the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022. Ahead of the 2024 election, a group of 51 statues, representing the 50 states + DC, will travel across the country.

"Fathers have the powerful ability to instill a sense of confidence and possibility in their daughters," O'Neill adds. "This Father's Day, we want to celebrate those fathers who encourage their daughters to dream big, to lead, and to make a difference. Our campaign is a call to action for fathers to actively support and advocate for their daughters' by signing our pledge to Vote For Your Daughter."

The campaign will feature inspiring stories of fathers who have played a pivotal role in supporting their daughters' ambitions. These stories will be shared on the Vote For Your Daughter website and social media channels, showcasing the impact of positive father-daughter relationships on young women's leadership journeys.

To amplify our message, Vote For Your Daughter has launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #VoteForYourDaughter. Fathers and daughters are encouraged to share photos, stories, and messages of support, creating a powerful online community of advocates for female leadership.

"Father's Day is a perfect occasion to highlight the critical role fathers play in shaping their daughters' futures," O'Neill says. "By celebrating this day with a call to action, Vote For Your Daughter aims to inspire fathers to take an active role in their daughters' journeys toward becoming influential leaders."

For more information about the Vote For Your Daughter movement and to sign the pledge please visit www.voteforyourdaughter.com.