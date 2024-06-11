Security Supervisors Ratify 3-Year Labor Agreemen

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ratification of a three-year labor agreement with the Security Supervisors Unit of the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, AFSCME Council 82, AFL-CIO, which includes approximately 500 supervisory security personnel in titles such as correction lieutenant, chief security officer, chief safety and security officer, and security hospital supervising treatment assistant. The agreement, which runs until March 31, 2026, won the approval of 89 percent of Council 82 members who cast ballots.

“Through this labor agreement, we are helping to make sure that our brave security personnel are fairly compensated for their immense contributions to New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank Council 82’s leadership for their partnership throughout negotiations and its membership for their professionalism and dedication to keeping all New Yorkers safe.”

Council 82 President Ronald J. Walsh Jr. said, “This is a good and responsible contract. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and her team at the Office of Employee Relations for their continued support, commitment, and respect for the men and women of this bargaining unit and their difficult and dangerous job. We’re also grateful to AFSCME President Lee Saunders, his team, and the Council 82 representatives who never let up in their fight for better pay and benefits, good health care, and safe workplaces.”

The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement consistent with other recently negotiated agreements. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a lump sum bonus and up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. The contract also includes changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs.