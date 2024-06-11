Construction Starts on 111 New Apartments in Binghamton

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun in the city of Binghamton to transform a vacant warehouse and office building into 111 high-quality affordable apartments, more than half of which will be reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations in need of supportive services to live independently.

“Court Street Apartments will ensure that more than 100 families and veterans can afford to stay in Binghamton while also repurposing vacant spaces that support the city’s continued revitalization efforts,” Governor Hochul said. “This project illustrates how Binghamton, one of the first Pro-Housing Communities in New York, is continuing to support affordable housing. Together, we can create innovative developments that boost the supply of new homes, support vulnerable populations, and bring sustainable, energy-efficient buildings to our downtowns.”

Court Street Apartments will include 80 rehabilitated apartments as part of the adaptive reuse of the historic Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Building, which provided job training and medical care to local residents with physical and mental disabilities from 1947 to 2011. Thirty-one apartments will be newly constructed as an addition to the building. All the units will be reserved for households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 3,400 affordable homes in the Southern Tier. Court Street Apartments continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The all-electric project will meet HCR’s Sustainability Guidelines for new construction projects. Energy-efficiency measures will include a central energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system for heating and cooling, electric heat pumps, and added insulation to improve air quality and reduce exposure to pollutants.

There will be 60 apartments set aside for homeless veterans and those who suffer from substance use disorders or mental illness as part of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. The development will provide onsite supportive services such as case management, assistance in stabilizing medical or substance use disorder challenges, developing goals for employment or education, and becoming more independent.

Court Street Apartments is supported by HCR’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that will generate equity of approximately $14.9 million, $14.8 million from HCR’s Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, $6 million from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, $1.2 million from the Clean Energy Initiative, and permanent tax-exempt permanent bonds of $700,000. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits that are estimated to provide nearly $6.4 million in equity.

HCR’s Pro-Housing Communities program recognizes municipalities for their commitment to housing growth. Certification as a Pro-Housing Community is a requirement for municipalities to receive up to $650 million in state discretionary funding.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This project is an example of our Pro-Housing Communities program in action. Binghamton was one of the first certified Pro-Housing community and we are proud to work with Helio Health and the city as they put their commitment to housing to work increasing supply and enhancing quality of life for more than 100 households. Thank you to Governor Hochul for leading the way on tackling the housing crisis and to our partners for kicking off this creative project.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Court Street Apartments will provide permanent supportive housing to 60 individuals who have experienced homelessness, including veterans and those with mental illness or substance use disorders, ensuring they have a safe place to live and access to the services needed to stabilize their lives. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s deep commitment to increasing the availability of permanent supportive housing for vulnerable New Yorkers across our state.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Adaptively reusing our historic buildings to meet the needs of New Yorkers today helps us achieve multiple goals: environmental sustainability, community investment, and safe and affordable housing. We applaud communities who are looking creatively at their historic resources and are finding ways to bring these assets back to life.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Access to quality, affordable, and supportive housing is a critical need in our community. I appreciate our community stakeholders who are turning vacant buildings in Binghamton into housing for homeless veterans, individuals and those who suffer from substance disorders. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and Court St Apartments for the continued work they are doing for the houseless. With inflation at an all-time high; we are seeing more people in the Southern Tier without housing because of rent prices and other factors. These rehabilitated apartments will not only address homelessness in Binghamton but also utilize sustainable energy in the process.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The availability of quality, affordable housing remains a top priority in our community. Helio Health's planned transformation of the historic Sheltered Workshop complex will certainly help meet this need, while also bringing to new life to Court Street. The units of supportive housing are especially needed and will fill a huge gap in our service delivery system. I commend Helio for their investment in our community and thank the Governor, state agencies, and other partners who came together to make this happen.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “This project is a huge step forward for our community. Transforming this building into safe, affordable housing will provide much-needed homes and support for Broome County residents. Thank you to Governor Hochul and everyone involved in helping make this happen.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham said, “As a proud Pro-Housing Community, Binghamton is committed to building housing of all kinds to meet the needs of our residents. This project will revitalize one of downtown’s largest vacant buildings and create safe, supportive housing for some of our most vulnerable residents, including homeless veterans. Thank you to Gov. Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their continued partnership and support.”

Helio Health CEO Kathleen Gaffney-Babb said, “Helio Health is honored and grateful to partner with HCR, HHAP, Eagle Star and CSD to bring much needed housing and ESSHI Case Managed units to the Binghamton region.”