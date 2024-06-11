MTS Management Group Celebrates 38 Josie Music Awards Nominations in 2024, Marking the Awards’ 10th Anniversary

Cory M. Coons and Cliff & Susan lead MTS nominees with four each. The awards ceremony will be held this October at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

We are incredibly honored to have our artists acknowledged across so many categories at the Josie Music Awards. We look forward to celebrating this significant milestone in independent music...””
— Michael Stover, MTS President

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Management Group/MTS Records is thrilled to announce that its roster of talented artists has garnered an impressive 38 nominations for the 2024 Josie Music Awards (JMAs), which celebrate their 10th anniversary this year. The JMAs are one of the most esteemed award events in independent music, and this year’s milestone marks a decade of recognizing exceptional talent in the industry.

Michael Stover, President of MTS Management Group, expressed his excitement and pride for the nominated artists: “We are incredibly honored to have our artists acknowledged across so many categories at the Josie Music Awards. This is a testament to their hard work, talent, and dedication to their craft. We look forward to celebrating this significant milestone in independent music together.”

Nominees from MTS Management Group/MTS Records include:

Eleyet McConnell
Multi-Genre Duo
Southern Rock/Country Rock Album
Southern Rock/Country Rock Song

Cliff & Susan
Country Duo
Country Duo Album
Entertainer Duo
Vocal Event

Harry Kappen
Multi-Instrumentalist
Producer

Ludlow Creek
Multi-Genre Group
Folk/Americana Album
Americana Group/Duo Song

Bill Abernathy
Folk/Americana Male
Folk/Americana Album
Songwriter (Personal Portfolio)

Cory M. Coons
JMA Alum Guitarist
Fan’s Choice Male
Multi-Genre Male
Multi-Genre Male Vocalist

DPB
Multi-Genre Male
Social Impact Song Male
Social Impact Music Video

Eddy Mann
Male Artist

Pam Ross
Multi-Genre Female

MTS Management Group/MTS Records
Management Company
PR/Promotions
Record Label

Miss Freddye
Jazz/Blues Vocalist

Taydem
Pop/Female Vocalist
Jazz Song

Pamela Hopkins
Southern Rock/Country Rock Female Vocalist
Social Impact Song Female

Alex Krawczyk
Americana/Folk Female Vocalist
Americana/Folk Song

Midnight Sky
Country Male Album

Sarantos
Music Video JMA Alum Male

Gary Pratt
Songwriter (Personal Portfolio)

Stephanie Lee Lowry
Songwriter (Personal Portfolio)

As MTS Management Group/MTS Records celebrates this recognition, the company continues its commitment to fostering and promoting independent artists in various genres. The 10th anniversary of the Josie Music Awards will be a momentous occasion, bringing together the best in independent music and honoring those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

The Josie Music Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, this Octobver, and it promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for all the hard-working artists in the independent music scene. MTS Management Group/MTS Records extends its congratulations to all the nominees and wishes them the best of luck.

For more information about MTS Management Group/MTS Records and its artists, please visit www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.

About MTS Management Group/MTS Records:
MTS Management Group/MTS Records is an award-winning full-service artist management, publicity, and promotions company specializing in all genres of independent music. The company is dedicated to supporting and elevating the careers of independent artists through comprehensive management and innovative promotional strategies.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

