Zone·tv Partners with Vertical to Deliver High-Quality Movies to zone·ify Free Streaming Service
Zone·tv today announced a partnership with Vertical to bring dozens of high-quality movies to the free streaming service zone·ify, available on millions of screens in the United States and Canada. The deal, which pairs Vertical's deep library of Action, Drama and Comedy films with zone·ify's wide availability in North American households, will further boost one of the fastest-growing free streaming services available.
Zone·tv CEO Jeff Weber said, “Vertical has amassed a deep library of terrific content, making them a great partner for zone·ify, which is growing rapidly in all of our core metrics, including monthly users and viewing times.”
Included in the films zone·ify customers can now enjoy are the Oscar nominated Four Good Days, starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close; Hot Flashes, featuring an all-star cast that includes Brooke Shields and Darryl Hannah; and The Wilde Wedding, with an ensemble cast that includes John Malkovich and Patrick Stewart.
“When we combine terrific content like the films from Vertical with zone·ify’s unmatched user interface, we create a Premium TV customer experience for free,” added Weber. “This slate of films includes many that never had a big theatrical release, and there is something for celebrity watchers, film buffs and channel flippers alike.”
Vertical’s Executive Vice President of Distribution Jason Pecora commented, “We’re excited to partner with Jeff Weber and his team at zone-tv. They are a fast-growing company in the ad- supported streaming market where we have seen tremendous growth in recent years.”
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content.
Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, Android TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Fort Worth, TX and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
About Vertical
Founded in 2012, Vertical has become a leading global independent distributor releasing films across all mediums. Vertical's unique combination of full-service marketing and highly effective sales services provides collaborative solutions for filmmakers, as the company leverages creative and platform relationships to maximize revenue streams from all content providers.
Vertical’s upcoming slate includes Justin Kurzel’s The Order, starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan; George Nolfi’s Elevation starring Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin; Scott Free’s A Sacrifice, directed by Jordan Scott and starring Eric Bana and Sadie Sink; TIFF 2023 selection Lee, directed by Ellen Kuras and starring Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard; TIFF 2023 selection Widow Clicquot directed by Thomas Napper and starring Haley Bennett; Tribeca 2023 selection Reverse the Curse directed and starring David Duchovny; and 2023 Cannes Selection Firebrand from director Karim Aïnouz and starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.
Past Vertical releases include the 2023 Cannes Film Festival opener Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maïwenn who stars alongside Johnny Depp; TIFF 2023 selection Poolman, written, directed by and starring Chris Pine alongside Danny DeVito and Annette Bening from producers Patty Jenkins and Stacey Sher; 2023 Berlin Film Festival Opener She Came to Me directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway; Phillip Noyce’s Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin; 2023 Independent Spirit Award winner Emily the Criminal written & directed by John Patton Ford starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi; Cannes 2023 selection Asphalt City directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and starring Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan; Damián Szifron’s To Catch a Killer starring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn; Michael Jacobs’ Maybe I Do starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.
For more information about Vertical, go to www.Vert-Ent.com.
All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:
Zone·tv Media Relations
Arika Najafi
Zone.tv LLC
mediarelations@zone.tv