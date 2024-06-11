Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,849 in the last 365 days.

UNEP mourns loss of former Executive Director Klaus Töpfer

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) joins family and friends in mourning the loss of former UNEP Executive Director, Dr. Klaus Töpfer.

Dr. Töpfer led UNEP from 1998 to 2005 after spearheading environmental policy in Germany as Environment Minister, presiding over a period of UNEP’s history that saw environmental sustainability become front-page news and central to international development goals.

"Dr. Klaus Töpfer was a passionate and strong voice for the environment. He understood the power, fragility, and beauty of nature and why it must be protected. Under his leadership as Executive Director, UNEP delivered important new multilateral environmental agreements, critical action on pollutants and helped secure important progress on climate change. On a personal level, I was deeply touched when Dr. Töpfer reached out to me after my appointment offering his ongoing support and advice,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

"The world has lost a true environment leader and we at UNEP mourn this loss."

Dr. Töpfer’s eight-year tenure saw several important environmental agreements gaveled, including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, which addresses the issue of genetically modified organisms, and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. Dr. Töpfer was closely involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations in support of the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, which entered into force in February 2005.

His term at UNEP also saw the establishment of the annual Global Ministerial Environment Forum, which was tasked by the UN General Assembly to review important and emerging environmental issues.

In 2009, Dr. Töpfer was appointed founding Director of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Potsdam, Germany, researching climate issues and sustainable economics. He served as a member of the Advisory Board of the German Foundation for World Population. In 2016, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) appointed Töpfer as co-chairman of an Independent Team of Advisors on positioning the UN development system for the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNEP extends deepest condolences to Dr. Töpfer’s family, and to the government and people of Germany on this great loss.

You just read:

UNEP mourns loss of former Executive Director Klaus Töpfer

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more