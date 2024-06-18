MassMEDIC Announces New Board Leadership as it Surges Towards 30th Anniversary
MassMEDIC has expanded its board of directors, adding dynamic and diversified talent, as it continues to grow the New England medtech ecosystem
For nearly 30 years, MassMEDIC has provided imperative services to medtech. I’m eager to harness our vast talent and combined dedication to continue to elevate the organization in the years to come.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassMEDIC, the trade association for the medical technology industry in New England, has named an expanded slate of directors to its board, as the organization continues to grow its mission of driving the healthcare industry forward through innovative, life-saving technology.
— Todd Usen, Chair, MassMEDIC Board of Directors
The expanded Board of Directors, which includes senior leaders ranging from the largest medical technology companies in the world, to the most cutting-edge companies in the region, represents the most diverse board in the organization's history, and positions the organization to continue its unprecedented growth moving into its 30th year of serving the medtech community.
Todd Usen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Surgical, will serve as the new Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors, who will lead a new slate of Executive Committee members from Abiomed, Best Buy Medical, Podimetrics, Spryte Medical, Teleflex and KPMG.
Mr. Usen has a proven record of accomplishment, leading large, complex global businesses across several highly regarded medical device companies. He joined Minerva Surgical as President and CEO on January 3, 2023. Prior to Minerva, he spent four years as the Chief Executive Officer of Activ Surgical. From 2015 to 2019, he served as President, Medical Systems Group, for Olympus Corporation of the Americas. He has also served in executive positions at Smith and Nephew and Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Usen holds a BS in Marketing from the Isenberg School at the University of Massachusetts and did his MBA work at Pepperdine University.
“Mr. Usen has been involved with MassMEDIC for more than five years and is an innovative industry leader with a well-known track record of developing and growing valuable medtech solutions,” said President of MassMEDIC, Brian Johnson. “We are excited he is at the helm of our Board of Directors that has been crafted to meet this moment in medtech -- and continue on the growth trajectory our organization has seen over the last five years -- with an emphasis on diverse voices, including more policy and payment experts to help us close one of our industry’s most critical gaps. I would also like to thank our Immediate Past Chair, Mary Anne Heino, former CEO of Lantheus, for her leadership and contribution to patient care in Massachusetts and beyond.”
“I’m excited to lead such a dynamic team of industry leaders on the MassMEDIC Board of Directors,” said Todd Usen, President and CEO, Minerva Surgical and Chair, MassMEDIC Board of Directors. “For nearly 30 years, the organization has provided imperative services to medical technology organizations and I’m eager to harness our vast talent and combined dedication to the industry to continue to elevate the organization in the years to come.”
The Board of Directors has also approved two new members of its Executive Committee: Diana Gelston, Chief Commercial Officer, Best Buy Health and Devi Govender, Platform President, Abiomed, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The expanded Executive Committee will provide the organization with leadership continuity and the capacity for future growth, as it prepares for its 30th anniversary in 2026.
MassMEDIC also added several new members to its Board of Directors, including:
Desmond Adler, PhD, President, Gentuity, LLC
Matthew Boyd, Chief Commercial Officer, Boyd Biomedical
Robert Chisena, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc. (AVS)
Rebecca Fahrig, Head of Business Line EVR & VP of Innovation, Business Area Advanced Therapies, Siemens Healthineers
Michael Ferguson, PhD, Vice President, Global Healthcare Economics and Reimbursement, AtriCure
Nan-Wei Gong, PhD, Founder and CEO, FIGUR8
Devi Govender, Platform President, Abiomed, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech
Anh Hoang-Lindsay, PhD, CEO, Jana Care, Inc.
Rajit Kamal, Vice President & General Manager, Surgical Robotics, Medtronic
Julie Khani, Corporate Vice President, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, Hologic
Michael E. Lyman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, KARL STORZ
Mary Beth Moynihan, Senior Vice President, Market Access and Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Scientific
Stephanie Nelson Wimmer, MBA, MPH, Global Vice President, Health Economics, Market Access and Reimbursement (HEMAR), Philips
Alexander Rodero, Senior Vice President, Finance, Werfen
Carolina Säve, Of Counsel, Minz
“Having the commitment of these experienced industry leaders on our Board of Directors is a true testament to the strength of our medtech ecosystem,” said Rachel Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC. “Their dedication to improving lives through medical technology further strengthens our mission to bolster the New England medical technology community through connection, education, awareness and advocacy. With their expertise, we look forward to continued growth of the organization in support of our members and the New England region becoming a global beacon for medical technology.”
