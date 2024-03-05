MassMEDIC to Honor Michael Minogue and Feature a Glioblastoma Patient at Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala on March 28
MassMEDIC awards second annual Impact Awards to industry and community leader and highlights impact of medical devices at Annual Gala
We are excited to have the platform to honor Mr. Minogue for his commitment to patient care, the cornerstone mission that drives all of our members.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) will honor Michael Minogue, former Chairman, President and CEO of Abiomed, for his extraordinary contributions to patient care at its Annual Medtech Impact Gala on March 28 at the Encore Boston Harbor.
"Our Annual Medtech Impact Gala is a celebration of the impact medical technology has on patients’ lives,” said MassMEDIC President, Brian Johnson. “We are excited to have the platform to honor Mr. Minogue for his commitment to patient care, the cornerstone mission that drives all of our members.”
Introduced in 2023, the Impact Awards, given in conjunction with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, honor individuals who have made significant contributions to patient care through innovations in medical technology, improvements in methods of care, or their efforts to bolster the life sciences ecosystem in Massachusetts.
Mr. Minogue is being recognized with an Impact Award for his more than 19 years of leadership at Abiomed, where he created a culture of patient-first innovation and in 2022, led the sale of Abiomed. Abiomed revolutionized the field of heart recovery through the development of Impella®, the world’s smallest heart pumps. As CEO, Mr. Minogue devoted himself and the company to recovering hearts and saving lives, leading in technology and innovation, growing shareholder value, and sustaining a winning culture.
Under Mr. Minogue’s leadership from 2004-2022, Abiomed, Inc. treated over 250,000 patients, received multiple exclusive FDA approvals, expanded their patent portfolio to over 2,000 patents and over 2,000 pending, increased revenue from $25M to $1.2B, and grew market capitalization from $170M to approximately $17B.
Mr. Minogue is the President and CEO of Minogue Consulng, LLC. and Heartwork Capital, with over 30 years of industry experience leading with his “Patients First” and “Dream Big, Execute Bigger” mindset. Michael currently serves on several boards including Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), MedTechVets, Essex Woodlands, and BOOST Oxygen. By training individuals how to adapt, execute, lead, and manage, Michael empowers and inspires people to achieve their best results with integrity, creativity, intellect, and grit.
“It is an honor and privilege to recognize Mr. Minogue with this year’s Impact Award,” said Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Vice President of Economic Development and Partnerships, Jeanne LeClair. “During his tenure, the MLSC was incredibly proud to support Abiomed’s growth in Danvers. We applaud his commitment to not only the medtech industry but to the state of Massachusetts.”
The first recipients of the Impact Awards in 2023 were Chuck Alpuche, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Insulet Corporation, and Thea James, MD, MPH, Vice President of Mission and Associate Chief Medical Officer, Boston Medical Center, and Executive Director of the Health Equity Accelerator.
The Gala will additionally feature a glioblastoma cancer survivor, Mike Hugo, who will share his story of how Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy is impacting his life.
“Novocure is honored to be a sponsor of this year’s MassMedic Medtech Impact Symposium and is thrilled that one of our incredible patient advocates, Mike Hugo, will serve as a featured keynote speaker," said Bill Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “Since his 2022 glioblastoma diagnosis, Mike has embraced life fully and devoted himself to raising awareness of this deadly disease and the innovative therapies being developed to fight it. This event is a remarkable celebration of medical innovation that changes lives, including Mike's. However, it's crucial we remember the pressing need to provide patients everywhere with unrestricted access to these groundbreaking treatments."
Prior to the Gala, MassMEDIC is once again hosting its full-day Medtech Impact Symposium, that will discuss the impact of medical technology on healthcare outcomes. Sessions will cover technologies poised to shape the medtech industry such as the use of data and AI to improve medical technology and personalize medicine. The event will also take a deep dive into the impact of medical technology on care within four distinct areas: Maternal Health, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, and Musculoskeletal Health.
“We are excited to bring together a diverse group of industry stakeholders to have conversations around the impact medical technology has on improving healthcare outcomes,” said Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC, Rachel Robinson. “These discussions will provide insight to our membership regarding potential solutions to today’s challenges and future growth opportunities to improve patient care and outcomes.”
More information on the Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala and tickets are available at www.massmedic.com/medtechimpact.
The event is hosted by: Abiomed, Alira Health, Insulet, The Mullings Group and Teleflex,. The event is sponsored by: Cyient, Best Buy Health, Dassault Systemes, Lantheus, Cambridge Consultants, Hologic, Trinity Life Sciences, Clarivate, Novocure, BIOMEDevice, Arnold & Porter, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Podimetrics, Smith + Nephew, Greenberg Traurig, Medmarc, Bene Sudio, BDO, Boston Scientific, Inertia Product Development, Flex, Freudenberg Medical, Full Spectrum, MedAcuity, ML Strategies, Nova Consulting Group, SPRYTE Medical and S2N Health.
