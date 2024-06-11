REDLINE EQUIPMENT CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW LOGANSPORT FACILITY
Newly constructed facility brings 45,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art distribution, service, and warehouse space to leading CaseIH dealer.
At Case IH, we look forward to growing with Redline and continuing to succeed in this market. Redline is a partner, not only with us, but also with you as a customer.”LOGANSPORT, IN, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redline Equipment introduced its newly completed Logansport facility with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 4. The ribbon cutting was the focal point of its annual Redline Appreciation Day (RAD), where the company honors customers and employees with a luncheon, commemorative giveaways, and family fun activities. More than 425 people attended.
In addition to Redline employees and customers, officials from Cass County, the City of Logansport, and primary supplier Case IH took part in the celebration, a physical representation of the collaborative effort that drove the completion of the facility.
“This is an amazing day for this business as well as for Cass County,” said Ruth Baker, Cass County Commissioner. “We are so grateful and excited that Redline decided to relocate their business to the Agribusiness Park. We are thrilled for Redline.”
Chris Senger, East Regional Sales Director for Case IH, praised the state-of-the-art facility, noting to attendees, “At Case IH, we look forward to growing with Redline and continuing to succeed in this market. Redline is a partner, not only with us, but also with you as a customer.”
In addition to thanking customers, Redline president and CEO Mike Pitts specifically recognized several people for their contributions to the project: Christy Householder, Cass County Economic Director; Steinberger Construction; Paul Cave, Redline Senior Vice President of Operations; Gary Smith, Regional Product Support Manager; Tim Morris, Parts Manager; and Gavin and Garrison Yoder, Social Media Facilitators. He credited Redline’s Logansport employees for setting an example in service, pushing the company to offer more to its customers.
“Through it all, it was always about the people and the incredible customer service they provided to this area,” stated Pitts. “Now we have an added depth and capacity to those who will give us a chance.”
The newly constructed sales and service facility features more than 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, an in-store Equipment Expo, a two-story parts warehouse, twelve service bays with two five-ton underhung cranes, a 50x50 standalone wash bay, and premium space to host customer and training events. The company broke ground in March 2023 and the new facility opened to the public on April 1, 2024.
About Redline Equipment
Redline Equipment is a team of people with a passion for farmers and their equipment. Redliners are dedicated to serving farmers, ranchers, ag producers, and construction/commercial lawn service providers with cutting-edge equipment, technology and parts. We provide 24/7/365 service from highly qualified technicians in twelve authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio (Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, Sherwood), Michigan (Adrian-two locations), and Indiana (Gas City, Huntington, Logansport, Rossville, and Topeka). Redliners live by the motto: Any Season. Any Reason. Any Time. Learn more about Redline Equipment at redlineequipment.com.
